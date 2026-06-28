Major Reshuffle In MP: Government Transfers 65 IPS & State Police Service Officers; Malharganj ACP Vivek Singh Chouhan Posted As DSP In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government carried out a major administrative reshuffle late on Saturday night, transferring 65 IPS and State Police Service (SPS) officers across the state.

Among the key transfers, Vivek Singh Chouhan, ACP Malharganj, Indore, has been posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Police Headquarters, Bhopal. Ravi Prakash Singh Bhadoriya, SDOP Ambah (Morena), has been appointed City Superintendent of Police (CSP), University, Gwalior.

Tushar Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sanyogitaganj, Indore, has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Urban), Indore. Akash Amalkar, DSP at Police Headquarters, Bhopal, has been shifted as Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat, while Ajay Singh Rana, acting SDOP Chhindwara, has been posted as acting DSP, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

The reshuffle also includes several SDOPs, CSPs, ACPs and Assistant Commandants posted in districts including Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Dhar, Shivpuri, Khargone, Neemuch, Singrauli, Chhindwara and Sagar.

Officers Transferred

1. Udeshi Songar

Previous posting: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Morena.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, 14th Battalion SAF, Gwalior.

2. Ravi Prakash Singh Bhadoriya

Previous posting: SDOP, Ambah (Morena).

New posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), University, Gwalior.

3. Vivek Singh Chouhan

Previous posting: ACP, Malharganj, Urban Police, Indore.

New posting: DSP, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

4. Sanjay Chaturvedi

Previous posting: SDOP, Shivpuri.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, 26th Battalion SAF, Guna.

5. Neeti Rajesh Dandotiya

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, RAPTC, Indore.

New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sanyogitaganj, Indore.

6. Tushar Singh

Previous posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sanyogitaganj, Indore.

New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police (Urban), Indore.

7. Agnivee Kumar

Previous posting: SDOP, Alirajpur.

New posting: DSP, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

8. Akhilesh Gaur

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: CSP, Kotwali, Jabalpur.

9. Rohit Lakhere

Previous posting: SDOP, Khargone.

New posting: DSP, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

10. Shashank Singh Gurjar

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: CSP, Dhar.

11. Chanchalesh Markam

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Seoni.

12. Shakti Singh Chauhan

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Alirajpur.

13. Pintu Kumar Baghel

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Malhargarh, Mandsaur.

14. Kamal Singh Chauhan

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: CSP, Pithampur, Dhar.

15. Shashank Jain

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nishatpura, Bhopal.

16. Yash Bijoriya

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sarafa, Indore.

17. Sachin Kumar Dhurve

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Shivpuri.

18. Ashok Singh Jadon

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malharganj, Indore.

19. Rahul Kumar Khare

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Tarana, Ujjain.

20. Ashish Patel

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Khajrana, Indore.

21. Krishnapal Singh Patel

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Hatta, Damoh.

22. Ashutosh Patel

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Jobat, Alirajpur.

23. Sandeep Bangre

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: CSP, Murar, Gwalior.

24. Santosh Kumar Patel

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali, Bhopal.

25. Ketan Adlak

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Bhikangaon, Khargone.

26. Arun Udke

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Deori, Sagar.

27. Rupendra Kumar Dhurve

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Sirmour, Rewa.

28. Saurabh Tomar

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Khargone.

29. Udit Mishra

Previous posting: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ajak, Rewa.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

30. Abhilash Kumar Bhallavi

Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Raj Bhavan Security, Bhopal.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

31. Deepak Tomar

Previous posting: DSP, Police Headquarters, Bhind.

New posting: SDOP, Lanji, Balaghat.

32. Chandrashekhar Pandey

Previous posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali, Bhopal.

New posting: SDOP, Baihar, Balaghat.

33. Abhishek Gautam

Previous posting: SDOP, Jatara, Tikamgarh.

New posting: SDOP, Paraswada, Balaghat.

34. Arvind Kumar Shah

Previous posting: SDOP, Paraswada, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram.

35. Ranju Chauhan

Previous posting: SDOP, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram.

New posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Kotwali, Ujjain.

36. Shekhar Dubey

Previous posting: Deputy Superintendent of Police, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

37. Prashant Kumar Sharma

Previous posting: SDOP, Pichhore, Shivpuri.

New posting: SDOP, Waraseoni, Balaghat.

38. Abhishek Chaudhary

Previous posting: SDOP, Waraseoni, Balaghat.

New posting: SDOP, Chhindwara.

39. Akash Amalkar

Previous posting: Deputy Superintendent of Police, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

40. Ravi Soner

Previous posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Pithampur, Dhar.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

41. Umesh Prajapati

Previous posting: SDOP, Baidhan, Singrauli.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

42. Ritesh Kumar Shiv

Previous posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Kotwali, Jabalpur.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

43. Ravindra Singh Rathore

Previous posting: SDOP, Jobat, Alirajpur.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

44. Ayush Kumar Alawa

Previous posting: SDOP, Rajpur, Barwani.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

45. Sachin Paraste

Previous posting: SDOP, Seoni.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

46. Krantan Mandloi

Previous posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Khajrana, Indore.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

47. Rahul Kumar Seryam

Previous posting: SDOP, Chitrangi, Singrauli.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

48. Akshay Chaudhary

Previous posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nishatpura, Bhopal.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

49. Sudhi Bhargav

Previous posting: Deputy Superintendent of Police, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, 15th Battalion SAF, Indore.

50. Hina Khan

Previous posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), University, Gwalior.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, 2nd Battalion SAF, Gwalior.

51. Gaurav Patil

Previous posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Burhanpur.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, 8th Battalion SAF, Chhindwara.

52. Aman Mishra

Previous posting: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Police Headquarters, Sidhi.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

53. Atul Kumar Soni

Previous posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Murar, Gwalior.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

54. Rohit Rathore

Previous posting: SDOP, Jawad, Neemuch.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

55. Rakesh Arya

Previous posting: SDOP, Bhikangaon, Khargone.

New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.

56. Ajay Singh Rana

Previous posting: Acting SDOP, Chhindwara.

New posting: Acting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

57. Brijlal Atole

Previous posting: Acting Assistant Commandant, 1st Battalion SAF, Indore.

New posting: Acting SDOP, Rajpur, Barwani.

58. Vinod Singh Kushwah

Previous posting: Acting Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta Organisation, Gwalior Range.

New posting: Acting City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Burhanpur.

59. Sunil Lata

Previous posting: Acting SDOP, Betul.

New posting: Acting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Police Headquarters, Bhopal.

60. Jitendra Nagaich

Previous posting: Acting SDOP, Bhitarwar, Gwalior.

New posting: Acting Assistant Commandant, 29th Battalion SAF, Datia.

61. Lalit Bairagi

Previous posting: Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chhindwara.

New posting: SDOP, Chitrangi, Singrauli.

62. Harsh Rathore

Previous posting: Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chhatarpur.

New posting: SDOP, Jawad, Neemuch.

63. Heman Kumar

Previous posting: Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur.

New posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Baidhan, Singrauli.

64. Anupurna Sirsam

Previous posting: Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gwalior.

New posting: SDOP, Betul.

65. Gagan Hanwat

Previous posting: Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dhar.

New posting: SDOP, Bhitarwar, Gwalior.