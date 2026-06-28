Major Reshuffle In MP: Government Transfers 65 IPS & State Police Service Officers; Malharganj ACP Vivek Singh Chouhan Posted As DSP In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government carried out a major administrative reshuffle late on Saturday night, transferring 65 IPS and State Police Service (SPS) officers across the state.
Among the key transfers, Vivek Singh Chouhan, ACP Malharganj, Indore, has been posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Police Headquarters, Bhopal. Ravi Prakash Singh Bhadoriya, SDOP Ambah (Morena), has been appointed City Superintendent of Police (CSP), University, Gwalior.
Tushar Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sanyogitaganj, Indore, has been transferred as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Urban), Indore. Akash Amalkar, DSP at Police Headquarters, Bhopal, has been shifted as Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat, while Ajay Singh Rana, acting SDOP Chhindwara, has been posted as acting DSP, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.
The reshuffle also includes several SDOPs, CSPs, ACPs and Assistant Commandants posted in districts including Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Balaghat, Dhar, Shivpuri, Khargone, Neemuch, Singrauli, Chhindwara and Sagar.
Officers Transferred
1. Udeshi Songar
Previous posting: Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Morena.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, 14th Battalion SAF, Gwalior.
2. Ravi Prakash Singh Bhadoriya
Previous posting: SDOP, Ambah (Morena).
New posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), University, Gwalior.
3. Vivek Singh Chouhan
Previous posting: ACP, Malharganj, Urban Police, Indore.
New posting: DSP, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.
4. Sanjay Chaturvedi
Previous posting: SDOP, Shivpuri.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, 26th Battalion SAF, Guna.
5. Neeti Rajesh Dandotiya
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, RAPTC, Indore.
New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sanyogitaganj, Indore.
6. Tushar Singh
Previous posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sanyogitaganj, Indore.
New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police (Urban), Indore.
7. Agnivee Kumar
Previous posting: SDOP, Alirajpur.
New posting: DSP, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.
8. Akhilesh Gaur
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: CSP, Kotwali, Jabalpur.
9. Rohit Lakhere
Previous posting: SDOP, Khargone.
New posting: DSP, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.
10. Shashank Singh Gurjar
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: CSP, Dhar.
11. Chanchalesh Markam
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Seoni.
12. Shakti Singh Chauhan
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Alirajpur.
13. Pintu Kumar Baghel
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Malhargarh, Mandsaur.
14. Kamal Singh Chauhan
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: CSP, Pithampur, Dhar.
15. Shashank Jain
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nishatpura, Bhopal.
16. Yash Bijoriya
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sarafa, Indore.
17. Sachin Kumar Dhurve
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Shivpuri.
18. Ashok Singh Jadon
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Malharganj, Indore.
19. Rahul Kumar Khare
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Tarana, Ujjain.
20. Ashish Patel
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Khajrana, Indore.
21. Krishnapal Singh Patel
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Hatta, Damoh.
22. Ashutosh Patel
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Jobat, Alirajpur.
23. Sandeep Bangre
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: CSP, Murar, Gwalior.
24. Santosh Kumar Patel
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali, Bhopal.
25. Ketan Adlak
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Bhikangaon, Khargone.
26. Arun Udke
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Deori, Sagar.
27. Rupendra Kumar Dhurve
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Sirmour, Rewa.
28. Saurabh Tomar
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Khargone.
29. Udit Mishra
Previous posting: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Ajak, Rewa.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
30. Abhilash Kumar Bhallavi
Previous posting: Assistant Commandant, Raj Bhavan Security, Bhopal.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
31. Deepak Tomar
Previous posting: DSP, Police Headquarters, Bhind.
New posting: SDOP, Lanji, Balaghat.
32. Chandrashekhar Pandey
Previous posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali, Bhopal.
New posting: SDOP, Baihar, Balaghat.
33. Abhishek Gautam
Previous posting: SDOP, Jatara, Tikamgarh.
New posting: SDOP, Paraswada, Balaghat.
34. Arvind Kumar Shah
Previous posting: SDOP, Paraswada, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram.
35. Ranju Chauhan
Previous posting: SDOP, Sohagpur, Narmadapuram.
New posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Kotwali, Ujjain.
36. Shekhar Dubey
Previous posting: Deputy Superintendent of Police, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
37. Prashant Kumar Sharma
Previous posting: SDOP, Pichhore, Shivpuri.
New posting: SDOP, Waraseoni, Balaghat.
38. Abhishek Chaudhary
Previous posting: SDOP, Waraseoni, Balaghat.
New posting: SDOP, Chhindwara.
39. Akash Amalkar
Previous posting: Deputy Superintendent of Police, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
40. Ravi Soner
Previous posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Pithampur, Dhar.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
41. Umesh Prajapati
Previous posting: SDOP, Baidhan, Singrauli.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
42. Ritesh Kumar Shiv
Previous posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Kotwali, Jabalpur.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
43. Ravindra Singh Rathore
Previous posting: SDOP, Jobat, Alirajpur.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
44. Ayush Kumar Alawa
Previous posting: SDOP, Rajpur, Barwani.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
45. Sachin Paraste
Previous posting: SDOP, Seoni.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
46. Krantan Mandloi
Previous posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Khajrana, Indore.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
47. Rahul Kumar Seryam
Previous posting: SDOP, Chitrangi, Singrauli.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
48. Akshay Chaudhary
Previous posting: Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nishatpura, Bhopal.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
49. Sudhi Bhargav
Previous posting: Deputy Superintendent of Police, Police Headquarters, Bhopal.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, 15th Battalion SAF, Indore.
50. Hina Khan
Previous posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), University, Gwalior.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, 2nd Battalion SAF, Gwalior.
51. Gaurav Patil
Previous posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Burhanpur.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, 8th Battalion SAF, Chhindwara.
52. Aman Mishra
Previous posting: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Police Headquarters, Sidhi.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
53. Atul Kumar Soni
Previous posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Murar, Gwalior.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
54. Rohit Rathore
Previous posting: SDOP, Jawad, Neemuch.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
55. Rakesh Arya
Previous posting: SDOP, Bhikangaon, Khargone.
New posting: Assistant Commandant, Hawk Force, Balaghat.
56. Ajay Singh Rana
Previous posting: Acting SDOP, Chhindwara.
New posting: Acting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Police Headquarters, Bhopal.
57. Brijlal Atole
Previous posting: Acting Assistant Commandant, 1st Battalion SAF, Indore.
New posting: Acting SDOP, Rajpur, Barwani.
58. Vinod Singh Kushwah
Previous posting: Acting Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta Organisation, Gwalior Range.
New posting: Acting City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Burhanpur.
59. Sunil Lata
Previous posting: Acting SDOP, Betul.
New posting: Acting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Police Headquarters, Bhopal.
60. Jitendra Nagaich
Previous posting: Acting SDOP, Bhitarwar, Gwalior.
New posting: Acting Assistant Commandant, 29th Battalion SAF, Datia.
61. Lalit Bairagi
Previous posting: Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chhindwara.
New posting: SDOP, Chitrangi, Singrauli.
62. Harsh Rathore
Previous posting: Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police, Chhatarpur.
New posting: SDOP, Jawad, Neemuch.
63. Heman Kumar
Previous posting: Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jabalpur.
New posting: City Superintendent of Police (CSP), Baidhan, Singrauli.
64. Anupurna Sirsam
Previous posting: Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gwalior.
New posting: SDOP, Betul.
65. Gagan Hanwat
Previous posting: Trainee Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dhar.
New posting: SDOP, Bhitarwar, Gwalior.