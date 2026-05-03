Midnight Reshuffle In Madhya Pradesh: 62 IPS Officers Transferred; Jhabua SP Shivdayal Posted As DIG PHQ Bhopal; Dhar SP Mayank Awasthi Is New DIG Narcotics

Madhya Pradesh IPS Transfer: 14 Police Officers Transferred; Sanjay Kumar Is New Police Commissioner Of Bhopal -- Check Full List | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government transferred 62 IPS officers as part of a major administrative reshuffle on Saturday midnight. The list issued by the the Home Department assigned new responsibilities to officers up to the level of ADG, DIG, SP and DCP.

This long pending list was issued after discussion between CM Mohan Yadav and DGP Kailash Makwana. After the recent bank robbery incident in Singrauli, SP Manish Khatri has been removed. He has been made AIG PHQ. SP Sunil Mehta has also been removed as the hawala scandal surfaced in Seoni district. He has been posted as DCP Indore.

SPs of 19 districts changed

Matters related to law and order have been given priority in this comprehensive change. SPs of 19 districts haves been changed.

These include Bhind, Shivpuri, Rewa, Sagar, Dhar, Muraina, Chhatarpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Pandhurna, Agar Malwa, Anuppur, Mauganj, Dindauri, Mandsaur, Datia, Sehore, Singrauli, Damoh and Seoni.

Shuffle from SP till DIG level

Superintendent of Police Reva Shailendra Chauhan has been posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Municipal Bhopal. Superintendent of Police Dhar Mayank Awasthi has been given the charge of DIG Narcotics, Indore. Superintendent of Police Jhabua Shivdayal has been posted as DIG PHQ, Bhopal.

Apart from this, Senior Superintendent of Police Radio Riyaz Iqbal has been posted as DIG PHQ, Rahul Kumar Lodha (SP Rail Bhopal) as DIG PHQ, Simala Prasad (SP Rail Jabalpur) has also been posted as DIG PHQ.

Similarly, Asit Yadav (SP Bhind) has been given the charge of DIG Gwalior Range and Vivek Singh (Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone-2, Urban Bhopal) as DIG Shahdol Range.