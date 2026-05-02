Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 10, Three Still Missing; Rescue Operation Continues-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in the cruise accident at Bargi Dam has risen to ten after divers recovered another body on Saturday evening.

The body is said to be of a child. With this, the number of deaths has increased, while three people, including two children, are still missing and search operations are ongoing.

Rescue work has been facing major challenges due to bad weather. The search for the missing persons began on Saturday morning, but strong winds and sudden storms in the afternoon disrupted the operation. High waves in the dam forced teams to pause the search multiple times.

VIDEO | Jabalpur cruise boat tragedy: Search operation continues on third day to trace four missing passengers.



Bargi city SP Anjul Ayank Mishra says, “In the Bargi incident, around 28 people were rescued alive, while nine bodies have been recovered so far. About four people are… pic.twitter.com/zgVBAm9pRB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 2, 2026

Teams from the Army, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are carrying out the search using boats. The search area has also been expanded.

Police and local administration officials are present at the spot. SDOP Anjul Ayank Mishra said rescue work had to be stopped at intervals due to the weather.

Tragic



Jabalpur, MP: April 30, 2026: A tourist department cruise boat capsized due to bad weather and strong winds at the Bargi Dam on the Narmada River.



41 people on board.



28 rescued, 9 dead, 4 missing. pic.twitter.com/9uU8N729oM — Kalu Singh Chouhan (@kscChouhan) May 1, 2026

The Accident

The accident had taken place earlier on Thursday evening when a tourist cruise operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism sank in Bargi Dam.

Around 47 people were on board, even though tickets were issued to only 29 passengers. The incident occurred about 300 meters from the shore, when wind speeds were reported to be around 74 km/h.