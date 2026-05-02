Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 10, Three Still Missing; Rescue Operation Continues-- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death toll in the cruise accident at Bargi Dam has risen to ten after divers recovered another body on Saturday evening.
The body is said to be of a child. With this, the number of deaths has increased, while three people, including two children, are still missing and search operations are ongoing.
Rescue work has been facing major challenges due to bad weather. The search for the missing persons began on Saturday morning, but strong winds and sudden storms in the afternoon disrupted the operation. High waves in the dam forced teams to pause the search multiple times.
Teams from the Army, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), are carrying out the search using boats. The search area has also been expanded.
Police and local administration officials are present at the spot. SDOP Anjul Ayank Mishra said rescue work had to be stopped at intervals due to the weather.
The Accident
The accident had taken place earlier on Thursday evening when a tourist cruise operated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism sank in Bargi Dam.
Around 47 people were on board, even though tickets were issued to only 29 passengers. The incident occurred about 300 meters from the shore, when wind speeds were reported to be around 74 km/h.