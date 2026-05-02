Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: 'Take Accountability...' Netizens School Jabalpur Collector After He Shares Viral ‘Mother-Child’ Photo Captioning It 'AI-Generated'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An image showing two victims of Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy-- a mother-son duo, is being widely circulated on social media.

The district administration has clarified that a viral photo showing a mother and child is not real, but AI-generated.

According to the Jabalpur Collector Office, the image circulating on social media is either AI-generated or taken from another source and has no connection with the accident.

The netizens, however, schooled the Collector to instead take the accountability of the tragedy that took nine innocent lives!

The AI image shows the child clinging tightly to his mother’s chest.

VIDEO | Jabalpur Bargi Dam tragedy: Divers find body of woman clutching child inside sunken cruise boat.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) https://t.co/XbzCvrfXAn pic.twitter.com/CMv0C6wRyj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2026

Netizens React

Meanwhile, several netizens have expressed anger over the circulation of such misleading visuals during a sensitive time.

Many questioned how such images are being shared when families are still searching for their loved ones. Some users also pointed out that a few accounts are falsely claiming the viral image to be real, while others are sharing the actual photos from the incident.

They questioned the authorites and blamed them, claiming negligence has cost lives of innocents.

Officials urged people not to share unverified or misleading content, especially during sensitive situations, as it can create confusion and panic.

Read the story below :

The accident took place on April 30 when a tourist cruise carrying around 40 passengers capsized during a severe storm at Bargi Dam. So far, nine people have died, around 28 have been rescued, while several injured are currently undergoing treatment and some are still missing.

Rescue teams, including a paramilitary diving unit, continued search operations in the deep waters of the Narmada River. Nearly 14 hours after the incident, divers entered the damaged parts of the sunken cruise to recover bodies.

The rescue operation is still going on at the site on the third day of the incident, as few people are still missing.