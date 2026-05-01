 No Life Jacket, No Fear: 23-Year-Old Rescues 7 As Bargi Dam Cruise Capsizes
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No Life Jacket, No Fear: 23-Year-Old Rescues 7 As Bargi Dam Cruise Capsizes

When an MP Tourism cruise overturned in the turbulent waters of Bargi Dam, 23-year-old Mohit Namdev jumped in without hesitation and saved seven people, pulling them to safety one by one. A regular swimmer at Tilwara Ghat, he relied on instinct amid strong winds and chaos. He also credited Samriddhi Soni, who broke a glass panel to help trapped passengers escape as rescue efforts struggled.

Rishita TomarUpdated: Friday, May 01, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
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No Life Jacket, No Fear: 23-Year-Old Rescues 7 As Bargi Dam Cruise Capsizes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the MP Tourism cruise keeled over in Bargi dam's churning waters, Mohit Namdev did not wait for a life jacket. The 23-year-old jumped into the raging reservoir and pulled seven people to safety — one by one — as passengers wailed for help around him.

Mohit, a daily swimmer at Tilwara Ghat in Jabalpur, recalled that the journey had begun beautifully — light rain, even a rainbow. Within minutes, everything changed. Strong winds caused the boat to sway uncontrollably. It flipped once, briefly straightened, then overturned completely, hurling passengers into turbulent water. At one point the vessel was stranded, unable to move in either direction against the force of the storm.

Mohit jumped in. Of the seven he rescued, four were wearing life jackets and two were not. His method was instinctive — holding passengers by their hair and dragging them toward the shore.

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"I swim daily at Tilwara Ghat, so I know how to swim and save people," he said.

He also credited his friend Samriddhi Soni, who was trapped inside the boat. She broke a glass panel using her head to create an escape route for those stuck within.

Rescue boats arrived but even they struggled against the winds and rough water.

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