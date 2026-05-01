MP Cruise Tragedy: Video Shows Passengers Without Life Jackets Moments Before Weather Turns Joyride Fatal In Jabalpur | X @askrajeshsahu

A tragic boating accident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on April 30 after a tourist cruise capsized in the Narmada backwaters near Khamariya Island at Bargi Dam. A video recorded shortly before the incident shows passengers enjoying the outing as weather conditions suddenly deteriorated, with strong winds sweeping across the area. Initially, no one was wearing life jackets, but many put them on later, an action that helped save around 25 lives.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

#BREAKING : Video footage of the moment, a cruise carrying tourists sank at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur.



Authorities have confirmed four deaths so far. More than 15 people were successfully rescued, while search and rescue operations continue for those still missing.… pic.twitter.com/2GZOnzH6FO — upuknews (@upuknews1) April 30, 2026

The cruise was reportedly carrying around 30 to 40 passengers at the time of the incident. According to officials, the vessel overturned rapidly due to the sudden change in weather, leaving several passengers struggling in the water. However, the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, and authorities are investigating whether overloading or a technical failure may have led to the tragedy.

The scale of the incident triggered a massive multi-agency rescue operation, which continued overnight into Friday morning. So far, 24 passengers have been rescued, while efforts are underway to trace nine individuals who are still missing. Authorities confirmed that five of the missing are children.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Officials have confirmed nine fatalities so far. Among the deceased are Neetu Soni from Jabalpur, Saubhagyum Alagan from Tamil Nadu, Kakalazhi from Jabalpur, Madhur Massey from New Delhi, Reshma Syed, and Shamim Naqvi. Of the 24 rescued, seven have returned home, while the others are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Also Watch:

The cruise boat is currently submerged at a depth of nearly 20 feet, making recovery operations extremely challenging. Heavy machinery such as cranes, hydraulic cutters, and excavators has been deployed to locate and lift the vessel.