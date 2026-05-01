Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: '3 Ghante Tak Pani Me Tha,' 72-Year-Old Survivor Narrates Terrifying Experience; Wife & Relatives Still Missing -- VIDEO

Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: '3 Ghante Tak Pani Me Tha,' 72-Year-Old Survivor Narrates Personal Experience; Wife & Relatives Still Missing -- VIDEO |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The horrifying cruise tragedy in Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam has left the entire state in shock. However, the rescue story of each survivor is equally miraculous.

One of the survivors, Riyaaz Hussain (72), went through a terrifying experience during the tragedy. After the cruise sank, he remained stuck to one of its corners for nearly 3 hours, which ultimately saved his life.

However, all this while he was floating in water. The water rose up to his neck, making it extremely difficult for him to breathe or move.

As time passed, he began losing hope of surviving. Being stuck in such a situation for so long, especially at his age, made it even more frightening. He thought he might not make it out alive.

Despite all the odds, rescue teams eventually reached him and managed to pull him out safely.

Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: Rescue operations are underway in Bargi as a submerged cruise was retrieved using a crane after 17 hours. Authorities suspect some bodies may still be trapped underneath, and search efforts are continuing pic.twitter.com/FkeJkCEK3Y — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2026

VIDEO | Jabalpur Bargi Dam tragedy: Divers find body of woman clutching child inside sunken cruise boat.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) https://t.co/XbzCvrfXAn pic.twitter.com/CMv0C6wRyj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2026

Personal experience

Narrating his personal experience of the tragedy, 72-year-old survivor Riyaaz Hussain said, “For the first half an hour, everything was normal. Slowly, strong winds started blowing and the boat began to shake. We were sitting outside, but then we moved inside as water started coming in.”

“Gradually, people started shouting. Those on the upper deck also came down. There was panic everywhere - some were running upstairs, others downstairs. Around that time, everyone was given life jackets.”

“The sailor was trying to control the boat, but it kept drifting backwards. After some time, the engine stopped. As soon as it stopped, water started filling the cruise.”

#Jabalpur Bargi Dam cruise boat tragedy.

Even as the waters closed in, her only instinct was to shield her child, love holding on until the very last breath. 💔. #MadhyaPradesh



Heart-Wrenching Image pic.twitter.com/tnxPE35Idl — Manzoor Ahmad (@heymanzoor) May 1, 2026

#BREAKING : Video footage of the moment, a cruise carrying tourists sank at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur.



Authorities have confirmed four deaths so far. More than 15 people were successfully rescued, while search and rescue operations continue for those still missing.… pic.twitter.com/2GZOnzH6FO — upuknews (@upuknews1) April 30, 2026

‘Wife and samdhan still missing’

Hussain further shared, “Mai neeche tha...humare sath jo ladies thi upar nahi chadh pati thi. Mere sath meri Mrs, meri samdhan or unka nati tha…Uske baad sare log ka kuch pata nahi hai. Mai to upar jagah dhundh raha tha to wo kone me jake mai kahin fas gaya. Wahan hawa aa rahi thi aur pani bhi aa raha tha…sans lene ki jagah thi…or gardan tak pani bhara hua tha….(I was downstairs. The women with us could not climb up. My wife, my samdhan, and her grandson were with me. After that, I don’t know what happened to the others. I was trying to find a way up, but I got trapped in a corner. There was a little air coming in, but water was also entering. There was just enough space to breathe, and the water had risen up to my neck).”

Very sad news from Jabalpur, madhyapradesh, A cruise with around 30 people went down in the Narmada river, 4 bodies have been found and many people are still missing



Praying for the families and for the safe rescue of everyone missing pic.twitter.com/TMYDCjdPIZ — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) April 30, 2026

When asked how long he remained trapped, he said, “It took around 2 - 3 hours. Rescue teams came with hammers and axes. They made a small opening, about one foot wide, and pulled me out through it.”

At the end, he concluded, “Meri samdhan ka naati pehle hi bach gaya…baki meri Mrs or samdhan ka abhi tak pata nahi hai…(My samdhan’s grandson was rescued earlier, but my wife and my samdhan are still missing).”