Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: '3 Ghante Tak Pani Me Tha,' 72-Year-Old Survivor Narrates Terrifying Experience; Wife & Relatives Still Missing -- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The horrifying cruise tragedy in Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam has left the entire state in shock. However, the rescue story of each survivor is equally miraculous.
One of the survivors, Riyaaz Hussain (72), went through a terrifying experience during the tragedy. After the cruise sank, he remained stuck to one of its corners for nearly 3 hours, which ultimately saved his life.
However, all this while he was floating in water. The water rose up to his neck, making it extremely difficult for him to breathe or move.
As time passed, he began losing hope of surviving. Being stuck in such a situation for so long, especially at his age, made it even more frightening. He thought he might not make it out alive.
Despite all the odds, rescue teams eventually reached him and managed to pull him out safely.
Personal experience
Narrating his personal experience of the tragedy, 72-year-old survivor Riyaaz Hussain said, “For the first half an hour, everything was normal. Slowly, strong winds started blowing and the boat began to shake. We were sitting outside, but then we moved inside as water started coming in.”
“Gradually, people started shouting. Those on the upper deck also came down. There was panic everywhere - some were running upstairs, others downstairs. Around that time, everyone was given life jackets.”
“The sailor was trying to control the boat, but it kept drifting backwards. After some time, the engine stopped. As soon as it stopped, water started filling the cruise.”
‘Wife and samdhan still missing’
Hussain further shared, “Mai neeche tha...humare sath jo ladies thi upar nahi chadh pati thi. Mere sath meri Mrs, meri samdhan or unka nati tha…Uske baad sare log ka kuch pata nahi hai. Mai to upar jagah dhundh raha tha to wo kone me jake mai kahin fas gaya. Wahan hawa aa rahi thi aur pani bhi aa raha tha…sans lene ki jagah thi…or gardan tak pani bhara hua tha….(I was downstairs. The women with us could not climb up. My wife, my samdhan, and her grandson were with me. After that, I don’t know what happened to the others. I was trying to find a way up, but I got trapped in a corner. There was a little air coming in, but water was also entering. There was just enough space to breathe, and the water had risen up to my neck).”
When asked how long he remained trapped, he said, “It took around 2 - 3 hours. Rescue teams came with hammers and axes. They made a small opening, about one foot wide, and pulled me out through it.”
At the end, he concluded, “Meri samdhan ka naati pehle hi bach gaya…baki meri Mrs or samdhan ka abhi tak pata nahi hai…(My samdhan’s grandson was rescued earlier, but my wife and my samdhan are still missing).”