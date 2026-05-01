Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Two More Bodies Retrieved-- Child Found Tightly Hugging Mom Even After Loosing Breath-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A heart-breaking scene surfaced during the rescue operation at Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, when the team retrieved bodies of a mother and her child. The 4-year-old was found clinging to his mother's chest even after loosing his breath.

It appeared that the mother wearing the life-jacket held her child tightly in an attempt to save her child, but in vain.

The chilling sight even made Jabalpur MLA Rakesh Singh teary-eyed, who was monitoring the rescue operations.

So far, nine people have died, around 28 have been rescued, and some are still missing after a cruise carrying tourists capsized amid severe storm at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur on Thursday evening.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh | Bodies of a woman and her child tied together in one life jacket retrieved from the reservoir at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur after a cruise boat capsized last night. The incident claimed nine lives. pic.twitter.com/iVSO3fTZ65 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2026

How was the duo found?

During the rescue operation, a paramilitary diving team from Agra ventured the deep Narmada waters to search for victims.

VIDEO | Jabalpur Bargi Dam tragedy: Divers find body of woman clutching child inside sunken cruise boat.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) https://t.co/XbzCvrfXAn pic.twitter.com/CMv0C6wRyj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 1, 2026

After 14 hours of the accident, divers entered the broken parts of the sunken cruise. Inside the narrow and dark spaces, they found two bodies together. These were of Julius Messi from Delhi and her young daughter Siya Messi.

A diver said that when they tried to pull out Julius’s body, it felt heavy and was not moving. When they looked closely in the weak torch light, they saw this heartbreaking scene.

The mother had tightly held her child close to her chest, as if trying to protect her even in death.

The rescue team had great difficulty separating them.

They were on 'Holiday Trip'

The family had come from Delhi for a holiday trip. Six family members and friends had gone for a cruise ride at Bargi Dam.

Around 40 tourists were on board when the cruise was sailing in the evening. No one expected that the trip would turn into a deadly accident within a few hours.

The diving team faced very difficult conditions under water, with almost zero visibility and broken metal parts of the boat.

One diver even got stuck in the wreckage. Teams had to break parts of the cruise to reach the bodies.

The accident has raised serious questions about safety rules and negligence.

Netizens are questioning how the cruise was allowed to operate without proper safety measures and why warnings were ignored.