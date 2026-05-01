 Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 8; 10 Still Missing As Rescue Operation Continues At Bargi Dam-- VIDEO
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Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 8; 10 Still Missing As Rescue Operation Continues At Bargi Dam-- VIDEO

A cruise accident at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur caused panic as around 30 to 40 passengers were on board. The death toll has risen to 8, while 22 people have been rescued and 10 are still missing, including children. NDRF and SDRF teams, along with the army, are carrying out a large rescue operation. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 01, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
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Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Death toll of Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy rose to eight from four, on Friday morning. Rescue operation is still on at Bargi Dam to locate 10 more missing tourists.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), army, and local administration are working together to find the missing people and rescue survivors.

NDRF Arrives From Bhopal

The NDRF team reached Jabalpur from Bhopal around 3 AM, while army personnel arrived from Agra around 4 AM. After their arrival, the rescue work was speeded up in the morning.

Heavy machines are being used to remove the sunken cruise. Workers have made a path through rocks and are using ropes and hydraulic machines to pull the cruise out of the water.

So far, 22 people have been rescued safely, but 10 people are still missing. There is serious concern as several missing passengers are children, including a 5-year-old, 6-year-old, 7-year-old, and 9-year-old child. Some adults are also missing, and their families are waiting for updates.

Senior government officials, including ministers and local leaders, are present at the site and are closely monitoring the rescue operation. The tourism department head is also reviewing the situation.

About the cruise

The cruise was operating in Bargi Dam since 2006 and could carry around 60 passengers. At the time of the accident, it had 29 tourists and 2 crew members on board.

How did the accident occurred?

The accident occurred when around 30 to 40 passengers were on board. The exact cause of the accident is still not known, and officials are investigating whether overloading or a technical failure caused the tragic event.

However, the weather too was dangerous yesterday, strong winds were blowing across Madhya Pradesh. These strong winds could be the reason, leading the cruise to loose balance.

Soon after the accident, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and started a large search and rescue operation. Divers and rescue teams are continuously searching the water to find the missing passengers.

Read the full story below :

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