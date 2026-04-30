Jabalpur Horror: 4 Dead, Over 12 Missing After Cruise Carrying Tourists Capsizes In Bargi Dam; Rescue Operation Continues--VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur after a cruise carrying tourists capsized in Bargi Dam, leaving at least four people dead and several others missing.

The incident occurred when around 30 to 40 passengers were on board , triggering panic and chaos at the site.

According to CSP Anjul Ayak Mishra, four deaths have been confirmed so far and several others are feared to be missing. Over 15 passengers on board were rescued by emergency teams.

Check the video:

#BREAKING : Video footage of the moment, a cruise carrying tourists sank at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur.



Authorities have confirmed four deaths so far. More than 15 people were successfully rescued, while search and rescue operations continue for those still missing.… pic.twitter.com/2GZOnzH6FO — upuknews (@upuknews1) April 30, 2026

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and officials are probing whether overloading or technical failure led to the horrific accident.

Soon after the incident, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched an extensive search and rescue operation. Divers and rescue personnel are scanning the waters to trace those still missing.

Senior police and administrative officials reached the site promptly and are overseeing the ongoing rescue efforts. Ambulances and medical teams have been deployed to provide immediate assistance to survivors, many of whom were in a state of shock.