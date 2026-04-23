Four Girls Drown In Canal While Recording Reel In Jabalpur; 1 Saved, 3 Missing, Rescue Operation Underway

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four girls drowned in a canal while making reel video in Jabalpur on Thursday.

One of the four was saved but the other three are still missing and the rescue operation is going on.

The girl were sitting and making the reel near a canal in Salivada village of the Bargi area.

According to initial information, the girls were sitting near the canal and recording a video when they suddenly slipped and fell into the water. The situation turned serious, as the depth and the flow of the canal was very strong.

One of the girls managed to save one friend, but the other three were swept away and went missing.

The missing girls have been identified as Sheetal Patel, Tanu Patel, and Saniya Patel. Reports suggest that two of them are residents of Katia Ghat Gaur and Salivada villages.

All the girls had come to Salivada to attend a wedding at a relative’s house when the incident took place.

People present near the canal immediately rushed to help and tried to rescue the girls.

However, due to the deep water and strong current, they were unable to save them.

The incident caused panic and chaos at the spot, and locals gathered in large numbers.

As soon as the information was received, teams from NDRF and SDRF reached the location and started a search operation. To assist in the rescue efforts, the water flow in the canal from Bargi Dam was temporarily stopped.

Police officials and local administration, including the tehsildar, are present at the site and monitoring the situation closely.

Search operations are still ongoing to locate the missing girls.

The incident has left the entire area in shock and raised concerns about safety near canals and water bodies.