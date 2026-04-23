Masked Men Shoot 32-Year-Old In Broad Daylight In Jabalpur; Victim Critical -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was shot at in broad daylight in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as reported on Thursday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Jabalpur’s Ranjhi area around 8 am near Shivshakti Chowk under Ranjhi police station limits.

Police said two unidentified masked men on a bike opened fire at 32-year-old Kriyans Atkins, a civil contractor.

He was returning home after dropping his child at school when the attackers targeted him.

One bullet hit his forehead, and he collapsed on the road, seriously injured. The accused fled the scene immediately.

Locals rushed to help as chaos broke out in the busy area. Police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical Hospital.

Masked Men Shoots At 32-year-old In Broad Daylight In Jabalpur; Victim Critical#MPNews | #Jabalpur | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/N0NViaKZ6w — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 23, 2026

Victim critical

Doctors said his condition is critical, and surgery is being planned as the bullet is still lodged in his head.

CCTV footage surfaces

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Police are scanning the footage, which shows two suspects with covered faces on a bike.

Teams have been formed to trace their route and identify them. FSL and dog squad teams also collected evidence from the spot.

The victim’s brother, Ronald, said Kriyans had no known enmity or disputes. However, police suspect the involvement of professional criminals, as the attack appeared to be well-planned. They are also investigating angles like property disputes or old rivalry.

Ranjhi CSP Satish Sahu said multiple police teams have been deployed, and checkpoints have been set up across the city. He assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

The incident at a busy junction has raised serious concerns about law and order, with locals expressing fear and anger over rising crime in the city.