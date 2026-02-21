 MP News: Masked Miscreants Thrash Elderly Man With Iron Pipes Over Rivalry With Son In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage Surfaces
An elderly hospital worker was brutally assaulted with iron pipes and sticks outside National Hospital Golbazar in Jabalpur, allegedly over his son’s old rivalry. The attack, captured on CCTV and circulated online, shows masked men thrashing him for nearly two minutes. Police have named four accused and registered a case, launching a search. The victim is under treatment.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 05:11 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Masked Miscreants Thrash Elderly Man With Iron Pipes Over Rivalry With Son In Jabalpur; CCTV Footage Surfaces | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): An elderly hospital employee was brutally attacked with iron pipes and sticks by a group of men in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as reported on Saturday.

It is said the assault was committed over an old rivalry linked to his son. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed in the locality which is also circulated on social media on Saturday.

According to information, the incident occurred outside National Hospital Golbazar of Jabalpur.

The CCTV footage: 

In the CCTV footage, it is clearly visible that the miscreants bring the victim to the spot while one of them waits with an iron pipe. As soon as he arrives at the spot, the masked men surround him and start to thrash him mercilessly. 

The elderly man falls on the ground helplessly. Watching this, even a stray dog arrives and intervenes, failing to stop the miscreants. Later on, passersby arrive and gather around the scene. The miscreants still did not stop immediately and continued to assault the elderly man. 

After 1:50 minutes, when the miscreants finally leave, several people come to the spot and take the victim to hospital.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Accused threw bomb at victim’s house 

Police said the attackers had an ongoing dispute with Vishwakarma’s son. Earlier, the accused had allegedly thrown a crude bomb at his house in Cherital.

The accused have been identified as Shubham Jaiswal, Vicky Rajak, Sunny Rajak and Mahendra Patel.

Lordganj Police Station has registered a case and launched a search to arrest the accused.

