 MP News: Man Beaten With Rods, Sticks By Two Miscreants Over Old Rivalry In Jabalpur; Police Parade Accused In VIDEO
MP News: Man Beaten With Rods, Sticks By Two Miscreants Over Old Rivalry In Jabalpur; Police Parade Accused In VIDEO

A man was brutally attacked with rods and sticks over an old rivalry linked to his son in Jabalpur, causing panic near a hospital. The assault, which was caught on CCTV, showed two accused beating and kicking the victim in public view. Police arrested the accused, took out a public march, recreated the crime scene, and said strict action will be taken.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 07:37 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was brutally beaten by two miscreants with rods and sticks over an old rivalry linked to his son in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

an attack that was caught on CCTV and triggered swift police action.

The police also recreated the crime scene and took the accused to the place of the attack. During this action, the accused were seen limping and repeatedly saying that 'committing a crime is a sin.'

A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced and is now circulating widely. The footage clearly shows the two accused hitting the man mercilessly with rods and sticks and kicking him. As the assault continued, a crowd gathered at the spot, but fear and shock kept people from intervening immediately.

Watch the video below :

The injured man has been identified as Rajaram Vishwakarma, a hospital staff member. The incident took place outside Golbazar National Hospital, where he was attacked in full public view. According to police, the accused targeted Rajaram due to an old dispute they had with his son.

After receiving information, the Lordganj Police Station police registered a case and started an investigation. The police soon arrested both accused. To strengthen the case, the police also recreated the crime scene and took the accused to the place of the attack. During this action, the accused were seen limping and repeatedly saying that committing a crime is a sin.

Watch the march video below :

Police said that the two accused, Vicky Rajak and Shubham Jaiswal, surrounded Rajaram and suddenly started assaulting him. They used steel rods and wooden sticks to beat him brutally. The attackers also kicked him repeatedly, even after he fell on the ground and tried to protect himself. The attack continued for several minutes, creating panic in the area.

Rajaram Vishwakarma suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed for medical treatment. His treatment is still ongoing at the hospital, and doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition.

article-image

Police officials said the attack was carried out due to an old personal rivalry related to the victim’s son. Further investigation is underway, and police have assured strict legal action against the accused. The incident has sparked anger among local residents, who are demanding strong punishment for those involved.

