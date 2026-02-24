MP News: 'Build Six Lane Road...' Miscreants Open Fire At Toll Plaza On Gwalior–Bhind Highway; Leave Threat Note & Flee-- VIDEO

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped commuters at Gwalior-Bhind toll plaza after two miscreants arrived on bike and started firing gun shots in the air on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Baraitha Toll Plaza on the Gwalior–Bhind Highway, where accused opened fire, threw a stone wrapped with a threat letter on a staff member and fled. The accused, via the letter, threatened the government to construct a six-lane road to avoid accidents or else stop charging toll.

CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza recorded the entire incident clearly. In the footage, one of the men is seen getting down from the motorcycle and crossing the road. He then walks straight towards the toll booth counter. After reaching close to the counter, he suddenly takes out a pistol and fires a shot inside the booth.

The toll booth operator narrowly escaped the bullet. As soon as the shot was fired, the worker fell backward along with his chair.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | #MadhyaPradesh: Bikers Open Fire At Toll Plaza On Bhind-Gwalior, Throw Letter At Employee Over Demand For Six-Lane Road #MPnews #IndiaNews pic.twitter.com/OvCJSdYC0S — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 24, 2026

According to police, the two men arrived at the toll plaza on a bike and stopped near the booths.

Before fleeing, the men threw a handwritten threat note at the toll plaza. In the note, they demanded that the Gwalior–Bhind highway be made a six-lane road.

The note clearly said, “Build the highway or remove the toll.” It also accused the government of ignoring public safety and stated that “the government has become blind.” The note mentioned that “no one will die like Akash Bhadauriya again” and warned that if road construction does not start soon, a bigger step would be taken. Political leaders were also targeted in the message.

After receiving information about the firing, police teams rushed to the spot and secured the area.

All CCTV footage from the toll plaza has been seized for investigation. Police have also set up checkpoints in nearby areas and started a search operation to trace the bike-borne accused.

Read Also MP News: FIR To Be Registered Against Contractor For Jabalpur ROB Collapse

The nearly 80-kilometre stretch between Gwalior and Bhind has become known for frequent road accidents.

Local residents say poor road conditions and heavy traffic have led to many deaths over the years.

Despite repeated protests, demonstrations, and memorandums submitted by local people, social groups, and representatives, work on the six-lane highway has still not begun.