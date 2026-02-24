MP News: FIR To Be Registered Against Contractor For Jabalpur ROB Collapse | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has blacklisted the contractor who built the railway overbridge (ROB) on the Bhopal-Jabalpur road, which caved in on Monday.

PWD Minister Rakesh Singh said an FIR would be registered against the contractor.

Singh made the statement at a press conference after the bridge collapsed. He said the government would also act against the officials responsible for the incident.

In the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that there was negligence in the construction, Singh said.

As the repairing of the damaged part of the bridge was underway, its other part caved in, he said.

The Road Development Corporation (RDC) built the bridge three years ago, he said. The government spent Rs 400 crore on the ROB, and after it developed cracks, its maintenance was underway.

Bangur Company got the ROB constructed. After Singh’s instructions, the government is getting ready to register an FIR against it. Singh sought a report from the managing director of the RDC.