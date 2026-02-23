Bhopal News: Only 20% Ladli Laxmis To Get ₹1 Lakh; Govt | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): According to Ladli Laxmi Yojana, one who takes admission in Class 12 are eligible to receive scheme benefits based on qualifications and only 20% beneficiaries will get Rs 1 lakh. The state government gave a written reply to the question raised by Congress MLA Pratap Grewal here on Monday.

The reply was submitted by state women and child development minister Nirmala Bhuria who stated that 52.2 lakh Ladli Laxmis were registered from 2007 to 2025.

The highest number of registrations was 354,271 in 2012, followed by 3,44,649 in 2021. In 2025, there were 272,006 registrations. Regarding the variation in the number of registrations each year, minister Bhuria said that registration was done as per eligibility.

She said that by 2025-26, out of 26.13 lakh eligible Ladli Laxmis, 13.68 lakh or 52.35%, enrolled in Class 6; 42.21% enrolled in Class 9, 24.72% in Class 11, 19.97% in Class 12, 5.87% in graduation; and 0.33% enrolled in postgraduate studies.

As per the conditions of Ladli Laxmi Yojana, girls who have taken admission in Class 12 will receive Rs 1 lakh on completing 21 years of age. Accordingly, approximately 5,000 girls will benefit in 2027 and 40,000 in 2028.

According to Congress MLA Pratap Grewal, the target of improving the educational level of women was not achieved through scheme. The government did not pay attention to its implementation and was used only as a weapon for political gain, Grewal said.