 MP News: Chhattisgarh Woman Alleges Rape, Religious Conversion Pressure In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Chhattisgarh Woman Alleges Rape, Religious Conversion Pressure In Bhopal

MP News: Chhattisgarh Woman Alleges Rape, Religious Conversion Pressure In Bhopal

A 30-year-old beautician from Chhattisgarh filed an FIR in Bhopal alleging rape by three men and religious conversion pressure by a woman. She claimed repeated assaults, including being drugged, and exploitation. After contacting another woman with similar allegations, both approached Bagsewania police. A second FIR was registered. The accused are absconding, and investigation is underway.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Chhattisgarh Woman Alleges Rape, Religious Conversion Pressure In Bhopal; Second Victim Files FIR | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old beautician from Chhattisgarh has filed an FIR in Bhopal against three men for rape. She also accused a woman for allegedly pressuring her to convert her religion, as reported on Monday.

All the accused are currently absconding.

According to information, the woman reached Bagsewania police station on Sunday night with her uncle. She told police that she met a girl at a birthday party in a hotel in Shahpura on December 31, 2024. 

Later, they started living together and shifted to Bagsewania in January 2025 to stay with a woman named Amreen alias Mahira.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport In March: CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO
PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport In March: CM Yogi Adityanath - VIDEO
The Kerala Story 2: Real Victim's Mother Breaks Down, Alleges Daughter Was Kidnapped & Forced To Marry; Says 'Usne Khud Ko Shaheed Kar Diya'
The Kerala Story 2: Real Victim's Mother Breaks Down, Alleges Daughter Was Kidnapped & Forced To Marry; Says 'Usne Khud Ko Shaheed Kar Diya'
Mira-Bhayandar News: Constable Aspirant Held For Injecting Stimulant During MBVV Recruitment Test
Mira-Bhayandar News: Constable Aspirant Held For Injecting Stimulant During MBVV Recruitment Test
Chennai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In The City & Its Surrounding Areas; Here's To Know More
Chennai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall In The City & Its Surrounding Areas; Here's To Know More

After some time, the victim came to know that her friend had converted her religion and married Amreen’s brother.

The victim alleged that in August 2025, Amreen’s close aide Chandan Yadav took her out on the pretext of introducing her to his sister and raped her after threatening to defame her. She claimed he raped her several times later.

She also alleged that she was forced to wear short clothes and taken to pubs and lounges, where she was pressured to interact with unknown men. During this period, she was allegedly pressured to convert her religion.

In November 2025, Amreen allegedly took her to Abbas Nagar in Gandhi Nagar area, where Amreen’s brother Bilal reportedly gave her a sedative in tea and raped her while she was unconscious.

In December 2025, Amreen took her to Ahmedabad for personal work and introduced her to a man named Yasir, who also allegedly raped her. In January 2026, the victim left Bhopal and returned to her uncle’s home in Chhattisgarh.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Class 10 Student Stabbed With Knife & Dagger At Snooker Club; Accused Minors Attacked...
article-image

The complaint was filed after she connected with another woman on social media who made similar allegations against Amreen and her associates.

A second woman has also lodged a complaint. She told police that she worked as a waiter at wedding parties and met Amreen near Aashima Mall in 2025. Amreen offered her a fixed-income job and made her do household work. 

Later, she was asked to stay at Amreen’s house, where Chandan Yadav allegedly raped her. She further alleged that two others, Chanu and Yasir, also raped her at different times and later forced her into prostitution.

After learning about the similar experiences of the Chhattisgarh victim through Instagram chat, both women approached Bagsewania police station together and submitted complaints. 

Police have registered another case after investigation and said further action is being taken.

Read Also
MP News: Traffic Diverted On NH-45 After Portion Of Railway Overbridge Collapses In Jabalpur
article-image

Follow us on