MP News: Chhattisgarh Woman Alleges Rape, Religious Conversion Pressure In Bhopal

Bhopal News: Chhattisgarh Woman Alleges Rape, Religious Conversion Pressure In Bhopal; Second Victim Files FIR

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old beautician from Chhattisgarh has filed an FIR in Bhopal against three men for rape. She also accused a woman for allegedly pressuring her to convert her religion, as reported on Monday.

All the accused are currently absconding.

According to information, the woman reached Bagsewania police station on Sunday night with her uncle. She told police that she met a girl at a birthday party in a hotel in Shahpura on December 31, 2024.

Later, they started living together and shifted to Bagsewania in January 2025 to stay with a woman named Amreen alias Mahira.

After some time, the victim came to know that her friend had converted her religion and married Amreen’s brother.

The victim alleged that in August 2025, Amreen’s close aide Chandan Yadav took her out on the pretext of introducing her to his sister and raped her after threatening to defame her. She claimed he raped her several times later.

She also alleged that she was forced to wear short clothes and taken to pubs and lounges, where she was pressured to interact with unknown men. During this period, she was allegedly pressured to convert her religion.

In November 2025, Amreen allegedly took her to Abbas Nagar in Gandhi Nagar area, where Amreen’s brother Bilal reportedly gave her a sedative in tea and raped her while she was unconscious.

In December 2025, Amreen took her to Ahmedabad for personal work and introduced her to a man named Yasir, who also allegedly raped her. In January 2026, the victim left Bhopal and returned to her uncle’s home in Chhattisgarh.

The complaint was filed after she connected with another woman on social media who made similar allegations against Amreen and her associates.

A second woman has also lodged a complaint. She told police that she worked as a waiter at wedding parties and met Amreen near Aashima Mall in 2025. Amreen offered her a fixed-income job and made her do household work.

Later, she was asked to stay at Amreen’s house, where Chandan Yadav allegedly raped her. She further alleged that two others, Chanu and Yasir, also raped her at different times and later forced her into prostitution.

After learning about the similar experiences of the Chhattisgarh victim through Instagram chat, both women approached Bagsewania police station together and submitted complaints.

Police have registered another case after investigation and said further action is being taken.