Bhopal News: Class 10 Student Stabbed With Knife & Dagger At Snooker Club; Accused Minors Attacked 27 Times In Less Than A Minute

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A class 10th student was brutally stabbed him with a knife and a dagger at a snooker club in Bhopal. The accused minor boys pierced him with a knife 27 times in less than a minute and fled the scene.

The victim managed to escape despite severe injuries. He sustained deep cuts on a wrist, shoulder and back. Two of his fingers were also severed.

He was admitted to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

The incident unfolded on the night of February 15th at a snooker club in Ganesh Chowk, Tila Jamalpura.

Reports revealed that previous conflicts between both the parties over dominance in the game of pool have occurred.

According to police, the injured 16-year-old student is a resident of the Gautam Nagar police station area and was a daily goer in the snooker club.

A few days ago, he had a dispute with two other 16-year-old minors at the club. During the dispute, the student had reportedly slapped the accused. To avenge, the accused fatally attacked the student.

The accused are also Class 10 students and reportedly attend the same coaching class as the victim. There had been previous tensions between the groups related to pool games.

An FIR was registered under general assault sections. Both minors were detained but later released from the police station after being served notices.

A senior police official said that the case was initially registered under assault-related sections. He added that further charges will be included based on the victim’s medical report.