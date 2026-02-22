Bhopal News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates National Divyang Cricket Festival 2026; Tournament To Run For 100 Hours | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Divyang Cricket Festival 2026 - Not Out @100 began on Friday morning at the Police Line Ground in Nehru Nagar. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the event and called it an innovative initiative in the field of cricket.

The CM said the tournament, which will run continuously for 100 hours, is unique. “The matches will continue non-stop.

Those who want to watch can watch, and those who don’t can skip, but the tournament will go on,” he said. He added that the festival gives differently-abled players a national platform and promotes positive thinking in society.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "...Along with the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, the National Divyang Cricket Festival has been organized here. I extend my congratulations for this..." pic.twitter.com/NYAqvOAUbm — IANS (@ians_india) February 22, 2026

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program, Yadav said the country is moving forward with a positive mindset, and this festival reflects the same spirit.

The 100-hour tournament will feature 25 T20 matches with 6 teams from 8 states, running day and night until February 26 at 4 PM.

Organisers have applied to have the event recognised in the Guinness Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and Limca Book of Records.

Event organiser Raghvendra Sharma said the festival is more than a sports competition - it represents self-confidence and strength.

He said the event aims to give respect and recognition to people long labeled as ‘disabled,’ and promote the term ‘Divyan’ as used by the Prime Minister.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने आज पुलिस लाइन स्टेडियम, भोपाल में राष्ट्रीय दिव्यांगजन क्रिकेट खेल महोत्सव-2026 "नॉट आउट @ 100" का शुभारंभ किया।



इस अवसर पर मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. यादव ने आयोजन के लिए सभी प्रतिभागियों और आयोजकों को बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दीं। उन्होंने कहा कि लगातार 100 घंटे… pic.twitter.com/y9N3NVa8VD — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) February 22, 2026

‘Differently-abled players will showcase their talents and show that they are capable, not incapable,’ he said.

Sharma added that the tournament will include around 50 teams and 600 players, with matches running continuously for 100 hours. Organisers claim that no other cricket event in the world has been conducted continuously for 100 hours.

The festival is inspired by the lives of Kushabhau Thakre, known for his work for the underprivileged, and Thakur Aparbal Singh for his social contributions.

The organising body, TASK International, aims to highlight these great personalities’ values through this special 100-hour event in Bhopal.