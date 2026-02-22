 MP News: Speeding SUV Rams Into Parked Bikes, Collides With Car And Crashes Into Wall In Jabalpur; 5 Injured Including Minor; CCTV Video Surfaces
A speeding MG SUV caused chaos in Jabalpur late Saturday, injuring five people, including an on-duty police officer and a 14-year-old. The vehicle ran over pedestrians, rammed parked cars and motorcycles, and finally crashed into a wall near Mint Park. The driver, identified as Anurag Soni, was also injured. Police are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts.

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding luxury MG SUV created havoc late Saturday night in the Omti police station area of Jabalpur.

It mowed down people and rammed into several vehicles in a terrifying hit-and-run spree that stretched from Bhanwartal Garden to Russel Chowk, leaving five people injured, including an on-duty police officer.

The mayhem began around 11:50 pm when the car came racing at high speed from Bhanwartal Garden and ran over people standing on the roadside. The vehicle continued without stopping, hitting a young woman and other pedestrians along the way. Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control but never slowed down.

The car caused massive destruction near Munna Paan in the Income Tax area, ramming into a vehicle carrying gas cylinders, severely damaging three cars parked on the road and crushing three to four motorcycles. The terrifying run finally ended when the car crashed into the wall of Mint Park with such force that the entire front portion of the vehicle was completely crushed.

Among the seriously injured are a young man named Sahil, an on-duty police officer named Aditya and a 14-year-old child. All injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment.

A CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media, clearly showing the speed at which the car was moving before the crash.

Omti police reached the spot and seized the wrecked MG car. Station in-charge Rajpal Singh Baghel said initial investigation points to speeding and negligence. The driver, identified as Anurag Soni, was also injured in the crash and has been admitted to hospital. Police are examining CCTV footage and recording eyewitness statements.

