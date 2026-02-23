MP News: Traffic Diverted On NH-45 After Portion Of Railway Overbridge Collapses In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A portion of a railway overbridge on National Highway-45, connecting Jabalpur and Bhopal, collapsed near Shahpura on Sunday around 5 pm.

Fortunatley, no injuries were reported in the incident.

After the incident, authorities closed the route and halted the traffic as a safety measure. Alternative arrangements were made.

Shahpura Police said vehicles are being diverted to other routes and traffic is moving smoothly despite the blockage. They said the diversion was started after traffic was blocked on the highway.

The bridge was built about 3 years ago at a cost of ₹400 crore.

After the fresh subsidence, the administration shut down the route completely for safety reasons.

Light vehicles have been diverted through internal roads in Shahpura town, while heavy vehicles are not allowed to pass.

Police and administrative teams have been deployed at the site to manage traffic and avoid congestion.

Part of second lane damaged in December

Officials said this is the same bridge where a part of the second lane was damaged in December.

Since then, traffic had been operating on a single lane, while repair and construction work was underway on the other lane. The latest damage occurred in the section currently under construction.