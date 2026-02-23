 Madhya Pradesh February 23, 2026, Weather Update: Brace For Fourth Spell Of Rain In February, IMD Issues Alert For 8 Districts
Madhya Pradesh is likely to witness its fourth spell of rain in February due to a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal and an active trough. IMD has issued a rain, thunder and wind alert for eight eastern districts. Earlier spells damaged crops. Recent showers have lowered daytime temperatures, with Pachmarhi recording 10.2°C as the lowest.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 10:32 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh February 23, 2026, Weather Update: Brace For Fourth Spell Of Rain In February, IMD Issues Alert For 8 Districts | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to witness rain for the fourth time this February due to a low-pressure area and an active trough system. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for rain, thunder, lightning and strong winds in eight eastern districts on Monday.

The districts likely to be affected include Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Mandla, Dindori and Balaghat.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 am

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal, a low-pressure area has developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal. A trough is also passing through the region, and its impact will be seen in parts of Madhya Pradesh. 

On Sunday, weather conditions changed in several southern districts, while rain is expected mainly in the eastern parts on Monday.

Earlier, the weather department had predicted that a western disturbance would affect the western Himalayan region on February 22. 

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present

However, the system moved ahead. Meanwhile, the low-pressure area and trough became active, leading to fresh rainfall in the state.

This will be the fourth spell of rain in February. At the beginning of the month, two rounds of hailstorms, rain and strong winds had already affected the state, causing heavy damage to crops. 

The government had conducted surveys of the affected fields. The third spell of rain began on February 18 and continued on February 19, 20 and 21. Now, another spell is likely on February 23.

Due to rainfall, daytime temperatures have dropped. On Saturday and Sunday night, Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperature at 10.2 degrees Celsius. 

Rajgarh recorded 11 degrees, Kalyanpur 11.2 degrees, Karondi 11.4 degrees and Mandsaur 11.5 degrees. Temperatures in other areas have slightly increased.

