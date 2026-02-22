Overhead In Bhopal: Feedback On State, Deprived Of Peace, Relief For Staff!, Officer’s Wish & More | Representative Image

Feedback on state

A senior officer from the central government recently visited the state capital. Although he was on a personal trip, he took a lot of feedback about the state. He was in Bhopal to attend a wedding ceremony in the family of a friend. The officer from the central government also met the governor and the head of state. In addition, the senior officer spent a few hours with him. The officer gave a lot of information to Sahib about the goings-on in the state. He also met one or two other people. Sahib from Delhi had the longest meeting with the governor. Both have links with Gujarat. Thus, people in the corridors of power are trying to find significance in the meeting that lasted longest between the two. The officer from the central government is considered highly influential in the power circle in Delhi. He played an important role in the extension of tenure of Bade Sahib. So, the feedback he took is set to have an impact on the state bureaucracy in the coming days.

Deprived of peace

A principal secretary (PS), shifted from an important department, joined his present place of posting. Many powerful people wanted his transfer from the previous department. He thought the change of department would give him peace, but that did not happen. Many people have swung into action to remove the PS from the present department. It was difficult for him to get a posting there. The department where the PS is posted has many senior officers of another cadre. Some people are creating an atmosphere against him, saying the PS is junior to the officers of the other cadre. The officers of the other cadre have been advised to raise the issue so that the head of state knows it. Only a few days have passed since the PS joined the department, but a storm has started gathering against him. The PS, too, has cottoned on to this fact and is cautiously working. Because the PS has strong political backing, it will be difficult to harm him.

Relief for Staff!

The time for the retirement of a woman officer is nearing. The employees of the department where Madam is posted are eagerly waiting for her retirement. The officers and employees of the department were feeling harassed after her posting there. Getting a file cleared by her is as difficult as finding a needle in a haystack. Nobody knows when she comes to the office and leaves it. Nobody also knows whether she will come to the office or not. An IAS officer works under Madame. But he, too, is worried about her style of working. She has deployed some employees of the department for her work; they also want her to retire so that they may get relief. But she did not earn such a reputation for the first time. On earlier occasions, whenever she was posted in a department, the employees prayed for her transfer after a few days.

Waiting for posting

The two secretary-rank officers are waiting for the list of an administrative reshuffle after the assembly session. One of the two officers is a direct recruit. Sahib is posted in an important department, but he does not have the independent charge of any wing. Sahib is known for his efficiency. The other officers of his batch are holding independent charges. The officer may get an independent charge in the next administrative reshuffle. He was not transferred because of the budget, but now he may get a posting. Similarly, the promoted officer, who has reached the position of secretary, is waiting for transfer. He has efficiently worked to complete the SIR. The government also thinks the officer has played an important role in completing the hassle-free SIR. But his boss is not dependable. Now, the officer is waiting for posting in an important department as a reward for good work.

Officer’s wish

An officer, shifted from a plum position to another place, is unable to pay attention to work. He may be physically present in his present place of posting, but he is mentally attached to the previous department. When he was there, Sahib’s phone barely stopped ringing. Many people met him, and he was rolling in money. Sahib was an important person. However important he may have been, the position also brought disrepute to the officer. Despite his disrepute, he thought if he were shifted from the department, he would get an important position. But that did not happen. Sahib also kept his eyes on a position and spared no effort to go there, but success eluded him. Sahib is making all efforts to get a posting in an important department. People in the corridors of power say if he does not get a plum posting, he will apply for deputation to the Centre.

Half-day collector

A collector of a district in the state has earned the reputation of being a 'half-day collector.’ He does not sit in the office the whole day. People say he works for half a day. The officer comes to the office, sits in his chair for a while, and then goes away. Politicians and the common man are unhappy with his way of working. Because the officer does not pay attention to the district, the government schemes remain unimplemented. It was one of the districts whose name came to light during the conference of collectors and commissioners for failing to carry out the government schemes. A rosy picture was not painted about the performance of the district even in the follow-up meeting of the collector-commissioner conference. The district lags other places in carrying out the government schemes. To implement the government schemes, the collector needs to work hard, but he works for half a day. Thus, people in the corridors of power say the government is waiting for an opportune time to shift the officer, who is fond of partying, out.