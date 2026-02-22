 Bhopal News: SIR Final Draft; 3.4 Million Names Deleted, ₹5.39 Crore Voters Eligible
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 34 lakh names were deleted from the voter list, while 5.39 crore voters were found eligible in the state, according to the final draft of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) released on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer Sanjive Kumar Jha, in a press conference, shared details of the SIR. He said the revision began on October 27, 2025, when 5.74 crore voters were on the list. After the first phase, around 42 lakh names were removed.

The first draft, released on December 23, recorded 5.31 crore voters. Following this, block-level officers visited households to verify voters. Claims and objections were also called for.

Officials deleted 8.46 lakh names of deceased voters, 31.50 lakh absent voters, and 2.77 lakh voters registered in multiple locations. Meanwhile, the office received around 10.85 lakh names for inclusion, and after verification, 8.49 lakh were finalised and added.

In the final list, 5,39,81,065 voters are present, including 2,79,04,957 male voters, 2,60,75,186 female voters, and 904 third-gender voters. Bhopal district recorded the maximum increase in voters, while Khargone saw the largest decrease.

Jha said political parties raised objections to the final draft, requesting certain names to be added. The Election Commission of India will address these and issue the revised list. He said that adding new voters is a continuous process as citizens become eligible.

