 Bhopal News: Body Found With Injury Marks, Murder Suspected
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Body Found With Injury Marks, Murder Suspected | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Body of an unidentified man in his thirties was found at a deserted spot near BHEL Sports Club under Govindpura police station limits on Saturday morning.

The body had injury marks on its face, and it is suspected that the man was assaulted and killed with a heavy object, and then his body was dumped at the deserted spot to conceal the crime. The body has been sent to the mortuary and efforts were underway for its identification, police said.

Govindpura police station incharge Awadhesh Singh Tomar said locals spotted the body and alerted the police. The deceased was wearing a blue and white shirt and a branded jacket with blue trousers.

Footages of CCTV cameras were being scanned in the vicinity to get clues regarding the incident. Moreover, locals were being questioned to ascertain if they spotted anything suspicious the previous night.

Meanwhile, the photographs of the deceased person have been forwarded to other police stations and circulated on social media in a bid to establish his identity.

