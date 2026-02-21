 Bhopal News: OTs, Labour Rooms To Get AI-Based Infection Control Tech, Says Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh
Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh has proposed introducing AI-based technology in operation theatres and labour rooms to strengthen infection control and reduce human error. He ordered death audits in SNCUs, review of pregnancy complications, improved vaccination awareness, higher ANC registrations and better referrals. Under HOPE, 902 elderly were identified, 560 received home-based care.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said an infection control checklist must be followed in hospital operation theatres and labour rooms. To improve infection control processes, consideration should be given to incorporating AI-based technology to minimize human error.

He was addressing the District Health Committee meeting on Friday. He said the root causes of every death in SNCU should be reviewed, so that timely management can be implemented to reduce neonatal mortality. The death audit should include complications during pregnancy as well as childbirth.

He directed gathering feedback from beneficiaries regarding vaccination awareness. He also instructed officials to increase ANC registration, identify high-risk pregnant women, ensure timely referrals, and provide safe delivery services.

CMHO Dr. Manish Sharma informed the meeting that 902 elderly people have been identified under the HOPE programme for home-based health care. Nursing officers have provided services to 560 elderly people so far. Under this programme, health workers visit homes of seriously ill elderly on the 7th, 14th and 21st day.

