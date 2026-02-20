MP News: Vultures Of Different Species Sighted In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vultures from different species were sighted on the first day of vulture census in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve that began on Friday. The census work is being done with the help of Epicollect5 app, which helps in immediate registration of the pouring information.

According to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve officials, Egyptian vulture, white Griffon vulture, indigenous vulture, Raj vulture among other species were sighted.

The vulture monitoring work is being carried out in 139 beats of 9 circles of 4 sub forest divisions of tiger reserve. About 400 field staff workers are taking part in census.

Indore Biannual vulture census

The Indore Forest Division is conducting a biannual vulture census which recorded 97 vultures across 38 designated locations.

Officials clarified that the survey will continue on February 21, and the final consolidated figure may change after completion.

All 97 birds recorded on Day 1 were identified as Egyptian vultures, the most frequently sighted species in the division. The final figure will be released after completion of the second day’s survey, which will provide a clearer picture of the division’s current vulture population.