 MP News: Children Stay With 70-Year-Old Mother's Body For 5 Days In Gwalior; Milkman Alert Police After Foul Smell
A 70-year-old retired clerk, Urmila Bhadauria, was found dead in her home after neighbours reported a foul smell. Her son and daughter had reportedly stayed with the body for four to five days. Police recovered the decomposed body and sent it for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be confirmed after the report.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident came to light from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, where 'mentally weak' children allegedly stayed with their elderly mother's body for 4-5 days, instead of performing the final rites.

According to information, the incident was reported in Gwalior's Madan Mohan Market, Dahi Mandi area. The matter came to fore after the milkmen noticed a foul smell, while he was delivering milk at their residence.

As soon as he suspected something wrong, he informed the police.

According to information, 70-year-old Urmila Bhadauria, a retired clerk from Gorkhi School, lived with her son Akhand Pratap Singh Bhadauria and daughter Ritu Bhadauria. 

On Friday, a milkman who came to deliver milk sensed a strong smell from the house. He informed relatives and neighbours, who then alerted the police.P

Police find body is highly decomposed state

Police reached the spot and found that the elderly woman’s body was in a highly decomposed condition. 

It is reported that her son Akhand initially tried to stop the police from taking the body. After counselling him, police shifted the body to the post-mortem house.

Urmila Bhadauria’s husband, Surendra Bhadauria, had passed away around 20 years ago. 

Neighbours said both the son and daughter are mentally unstable, although Akhand has completed B.Tech and Ritu is also educated.

Neighbour Abhinandan Jain said the incident was discovered after the milkman reported the foul smell.

Kotwali police station ASI H. Nayak said the exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received.

Police have started further investigation into the matter.

Follow us on