MP News: Stones & Sticks Hurled After Muslims Offering Taraweeh Objects To Aarti Volume At Durga Temple-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A communal clash broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur over Durga temple aarti on Thursday night. Some Muslims, offering Taraweeh prayers, raised objection to the loudspeaker volume during the aarti at opposite Durga temple. This let to the dispute between the two groups.

The situation escalated as dozens of members of Muslim community gathered and started pelting stones at the Durga Temple. Hindu devotees retaliated. The videos of the incident went viral on social media, showing both the groups attacking each other with sticks and stones.

The incident happened in Azad Chowk, Ward No. 5, Sihora. Directly opposite the Durga Temple, there is a mosque belonging to the Madina Masjid Ahle Sunnat.

#WATCH | Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh: After the stone-pelting incident occurred in Azad Chowk, police force have been deployed at the spot.



A dispute broke out between two groups in Sihora, Jabalpur, at night. Stones were thrown from both sides. Police have taken 15 people into… https://t.co/V1BsflECWH pic.twitter.com/KbWePa05nH — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2026

Tension amid Ramadan

The commencement of Ramadan has heightened tension in the area, as Muslims gather to offer special prayers in late evening and early morning.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a large police force was deployed. The Jabalpur Range IG, DIG, the District Collector, and the Superintendent of Police, along with all senior police and administrative officials, arrived at the scene and took charge, bringing the situation under control.

Over 24 rioters detained; police force deployed

#WATCH | Communal Clash In #Jabalpur: Two Groups Pelt Stones At Each Other After Dispute Over Loudspeaker At Durga Temple; Heavy Police Deployed #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/84YRC5fETn — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) February 20, 2026

Currently, the police have identified more than two dozen rioters, of whom more than 15 have been detained. In addition, preparations are underway to seize their vehicles and take preventive action against them. Our Jabalpur correspondent, Shiv Choubey, provides more ground-zero information about the tense situation at Shivaji Chowk in Sihora.

Police and administration are on alert due as the Ramadan month has begun. The cops are using CCTV cameras and drones to identify other accused rioters.