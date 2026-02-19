MP News: ‘Adani, Aukaat’ Kick Up Storm In House; CM Mohan Yadav Tenders Apology On Vijayvargiya’s Remarks On LoP Umang Singhar |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s remarks made against Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, “Tum aukaat me raho (remain in your limits),’’ kicked up a storm in the House on Thursday.

Soon after the remark, the Congress members rushed to the Well of the House and this triggered the ruling party members to do the same with both sides raising slogans against each other.

The din settled only after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav tendered an apology. Yadav said, “I apologise on behalf of all my people, and my minister.’’

Soon after Yadav’s statement, Singhar said, “I am sorry for what happened. CM has shown a big heart. I respect him deeply.”

The incident occurred when Singhar was criticising the state government during the governor’s vote of thanks motion and claimed that government files related to the Singrauli forest were finalised at the office of Adani.

First, minister Vishvas Sarang opposed the statement, later Vijayvergiya blamed Singhar for placing false statements in the House.

On this, Singhar claimed that he had visual evidences to endorse his claim.

This triggered a heated argument between both sides. However, even as the Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar intervened, Vijayvargiya again trained his guns at the LoP.

Following the uproar, the Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

The House resumed at 5.29 pm and the deputy LoP Hemant Katare termed the statement as an “insult to tribals”. The House was again adjourned at 5.30 pm. The house resumed at 6.12 pm with the Speaker saying, “I think today is a hot day’.

He said the state assembly of Madhya Pradesh is known for its graceful past and urged all to work for the sake of people of the state.

Lamenting over the day’s event, Vijayvargiya said despite being in public life for more than three decades, he has always maintained his calm, however, he lost it today following Singhar’s body language which was in inappropriate. He said, “I feel hurt for what I did today”.