 MP Budget Session Day-4: Congress Creates Uproar Over 'False Promises' In Budget; Demands Resignation Of Urban Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Over Indore Water Tragedy
In the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Congress MLAs staged an uproar over the Bhagirathpura water contamination tragedy in Indore that killed at least 35 people. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar demanded the resignation of Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Rajendra Shukla, prompting adjournment amid protests.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress created an uproar in the assembly over 'false budgetary promises', Indore's Bhagirathpura water contamination case, where at least 35 people died, and demanded the resignation of Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday.

It also demanded the resignation of Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, as he also serves at the minister of the Health Department. It was during the question hour that Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar asked the question over the Bhagirathpura incident. He said that the ministers should be held responsible in such negligent cases, and the government must ask for resignation from Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Other Congress MLAs supported his demand. Seeing this, BJP MLAs tried to defend Vijayvargiya by raking up alleged atrocities against Sikhs during the previous Congress regime in the country.

Singhar asked why ministers are not held liable in such cases. Earlier Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that the IAS officer was removed in Indore. However, the Opposition continued to create uproar over the issue.

The opposition also slammed the government over budget announcement, alleging false promises.

Congress MLAs stood by, raised slogans and rushed to the well seeking the resignation of the ministers. Seeing this, BJP MLAs too went inside the well and started sloganeering against the Opposition.

Earlier Umang Singhar said that the government gives compensation of Rs 4 lakh in cases of deaths due to snake bites; however, in the Bhagirathpura tragedy, where people died due to drinking contaminated water, it has announced compensation of only Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

