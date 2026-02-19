MP Budget Session Day-4: Congress Creates Uproar Over 'False Promises' In Budget; Demands Resignation Of Urban Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Over Indore Water Tragedy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition Congress created an uproar in the assembly over 'false budgetary promises', Indore's Bhagirathpura water contamination case, where at least 35 people died, and demanded the resignation of Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday.

It also demanded the resignation of Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, as he also serves at the minister of the Health Department. It was during the question hour that Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar asked the question over the Bhagirathpura incident. He said that the ministers should be held responsible in such negligent cases, and the government must ask for resignation from Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Other Congress MLAs supported his demand. Seeing this, BJP MLAs tried to defend Vijayvargiya by raking up alleged atrocities against Sikhs during the previous Congress regime in the country.

Singhar asked why ministers are not held liable in such cases. Earlier Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that the IAS officer was removed in Indore. However, the Opposition continued to create uproar over the issue.

The opposition also slammed the government over budget announcement, alleging false promises.

मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा, बजट सत्र - 04 दिन



आज विधानसभा बजट सत्र के चौथे दिन सरकार के झूठे और खोखले वादों के विरुद्ध विधानसभा परिसर में विधायक दल के साथ सांकेतिक प्रदर्शन किया।



प्रदेश में सरकार केवल घोषणाओं के सहारे चल रही है, जबकि जमीन पर हकीकत बिल्कुल अलग है। बजट से हर वर्ग… pic.twitter.com/XioAOmAPTk — Umang Singhar (@UmangSinghar) February 19, 2026

Congress MLAs stood by, raised slogans and rushed to the well seeking the resignation of the ministers. Seeing this, BJP MLAs too went inside the well and started sloganeering against the Opposition.

Earlier Umang Singhar said that the government gives compensation of Rs 4 lakh in cases of deaths due to snake bites; however, in the Bhagirathpura tragedy, where people died due to drinking contaminated water, it has announced compensation of only Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.