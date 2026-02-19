MP Budget 2026: 16% Income To Be Spent On Loan Interest & Repayments

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government receives revenue from various sources and spends it across different sectors. The largest share of income is generated by the state’s own revenue sources, while the second major source comes from the Government of India.
The Income
If the total income of the state is considered as Rs 100
Rs 30 comes from state’s tax revenue
Rs 29 comes from GOI as the state’s share in central taxes
Rs 6 generated from the state’s non-tax revenue
Rs 14 received as grants
Rs 21 raised through capital receipts
The Expenditure
Rs 14 spent on rural & urban development
Rs 13 allocated to health services
Rs 11 spent on building and maintaining basic infra
Rs 10 allocated to education
Rs 9 spent on general services
Rs 9 allocated to agriculture
*Rs 8 spent on loan interest payments
Rs 8 allocated toward repayment of loans. Rs 7 for pensions
Rs 5 for social sector
Rs 5 for culture
Rs 4 for other services
Rs 1 for employment in upcoming fin year