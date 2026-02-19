 MP Budget 2026: 16% Income To Be Spent On Loan Interest & Repayments
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Budget 2026: 16% Income To Be Spent On Loan Interest & Repayments

MP Budget 2026: 16% Income To Be Spent On Loan Interest & Repayments

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh earns ₹100 with ₹30 from state taxes, ₹29 from the Government of India’s tax share, ₹6 in non-tax revenue, ₹14 in grants, and ₹21 in capital receipts. Expenditure prioritizes rural-urban development (₹14), health (₹13), infrastructure (₹11), education (₹10), agriculture and general services (₹9 each), debt servicing, pensions, and social sectors.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 09:20 AM IST
article-image
MP Budget 2026: 16% Income To Be Spent On Loan Interest & Repayments | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government receives revenue from various sources and spends it across different sectors. The largest share of income is generated by the state’s own revenue sources, while the second major source comes from the Government of India.

The Income

If the total income of the state is considered as Rs 100

Rs 30 comes from state’s tax revenue

FPJ Shorts
PM Narendra Modi To Host Roundtable With Tech Leaders At AI Summit In Delhi Today, Set To Address Keynote Speech On AI Vision
PM Narendra Modi To Host Roundtable With Tech Leaders At AI Summit In Delhi Today, Set To Address Keynote Speech On AI Vision
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Homage To Visionary Warrior King
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Homage To Visionary Warrior King
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of Bowling During IND vs NED ICC T20 WC Match
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of Bowling During IND vs NED ICC T20 WC Match
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air Quality
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air Quality

Rs 29 comes from GOI as the state’s share in central taxes

Rs 6 generated from the state’s non-tax revenue

Rs 14 received as grants

Rs 21 raised through capital receipts

The Expenditure

Rs 14 spent on rural & urban development

Rs 13 allocated to health services

Rs 11 spent on building and maintaining basic infra

Rs 10 allocated to education

Rs 9 spent on general services

Rs 9 allocated to agriculture

*Rs 8 spent on loan interest payments

Rs 8 allocated toward repayment of loans. Rs 7 for pensions

Rs 5 for social sector

Rs 5 for culture

Rs 4 for other services

Rs 1 for employment in upcoming fin year

Read Also
MP Budget 2026: ‘Hire A Team Of Experts To Monitor Income & Expenses…’ Jitu Patwari's Advice...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Inc Hails Growth Push; Employees Frown Over Pay Demands, Med Benefits
Bhopal News: Inc Hails Growth Push; Employees Frown Over Pay Demands, Med Benefits
MP Budget 2026: Salient Features Of Budget 2026-27
MP Budget 2026: Salient Features Of Budget 2026-27
Bhopal News: Liquor Shops Near Religious Sites Earn 18% More
Bhopal News: Liquor Shops Near Religious Sites Earn 18% More
MP Budget 2026: 'Ladlis & Behnas' Hail No New Taxes, Allocations
MP Budget 2026: 'Ladlis & Behnas' Hail No New Taxes, Allocations
MP News: Decline In Taxes Leads To Trimmer Budget
MP News: Decline In Taxes Leads To Trimmer Budget