MP Budget 2026: 16% Income To Be Spent On Loan Interest & Repayments | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government receives revenue from various sources and spends it across different sectors. The largest share of income is generated by the state’s own revenue sources, while the second major source comes from the Government of India.

The Income

If the total income of the state is considered as Rs 100

Rs 30 comes from state’s tax revenue

Rs 29 comes from GOI as the state’s share in central taxes

Rs 6 generated from the state’s non-tax revenue

Rs 14 received as grants

Rs 21 raised through capital receipts

The Expenditure

Rs 14 spent on rural & urban development

Rs 13 allocated to health services

Rs 11 spent on building and maintaining basic infra

Rs 10 allocated to education

Rs 9 spent on general services

Rs 9 allocated to agriculture

*Rs 8 spent on loan interest payments

Rs 8 allocated toward repayment of loans. Rs 7 for pensions

Rs 5 for social sector

Rs 5 for culture

Rs 4 for other services

Rs 1 for employment in upcoming fin year