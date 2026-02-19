Madhya Pradesh February 20, 2026, Weather Update: After Brief Summer-Like Feels, Weather Flips Again; Rains In Bhopal, Indore, Dhar & More

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The weather, again, flipped in Madhya Pradesh, reemphasisng that the winter is yet to leave. It rained at several places, while other regions witnessed hails on Wednesday night.

Thunderstorms and heavy rains were experienced in Bhopal on Wednesday late night. The next morning, on Thursday, the city woke up to cloudy skies and chilly winds.

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for Thursday in 8 districts-- Gwalior, Bhind, Shivpuri, Datia, Niwadi, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Panna.

Earlier on Wednesday, more than 20 districts including Ratlam, Sheopur, Morena, Shivpuri, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Gwalior, Bhind, Datia received rain or hail. It was sunny during the day in Bhopal, but clouds took over in the evening.

The weather is expected to remain unchanged for the next 2 days.

The standing crops on farms were badly affected due to strong wind, storm and rain.

Rain destroys crops in Dhar

In village Pachalana of Dhar district, the ready crop of wheat completely fell upside down in the fields. Due to the strong winds, the standing crop was blown to the ground, which is expected to affect both the harvesting operation and the yield. The concerned farmers have demanded the administration to survey the affected areas and give proper compensation.

Sun plays hide & seek in Ratlam

The weather has changed in Ratlam since two days. It rained on Wednesday night. The roads looked wet due to light rain in the morning. Cold winds blew since Thursday morning. The skies are cloudy as the sun continues to play hide and seek. The maximum temperature dropped from 32.2 degrees to 31.2. The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.5 degrees.

Drizzle in Indore

The weather in Indore remained warm throughout the day on Wednesday and the temperature was recorded above 31 degrees Celsius. However, at night, the weather suddenly flipped and it rained lightly in some areas of the city.

Denizens woke up to cold morning on Thursday.