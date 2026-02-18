MP Budget 2026: ‘Hire A Team Of Experts To Monitor Income & Expenses…’ Jitu Patwari's Advice To Govt; Warns Of Economic Crisis-- VIDEO

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting sharply to Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026, Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari termed the budget misleading and warned that the state is moving towards a serious financial crisis. He even advised the state government to hire a team of experts to monitor widening gap between income & expenses, in case it doesn't not have financial knowledge.

Speaking to the media, Patwari said, “Durbhagya se MP mein lagbhag ₹4.5 lakh crore ki budget provision rakhi gayi hai” (Unfortunately, Madhya Pradesh has kept a budget provision of around ₹4.5 lakh crore). He added, “Humara durbhagya hai ki shasan se hume pichhle varsh ke ₹50,000 crore nahi mile” (It is unfortunate that we did not receive ₹50,000 crore from the central government in the previous financial year).

Patwari said this shortfall badly affected the state’s spending capacity. “Iska nuksaan ye hua ki sarkar pichhle varsh ka kharch bhi poora nahi kar payi” (Because of this, the government could not even spend last year’s budget). He alleged, “Iska matlab budget jo tha, vo jhoota aur khokhla tha” (This means the budget was false and hollow).

Highlighting the state’s growing debt, he said, “Today, the situation is that the MP government is borrowing ₹213 crore every day. He further added, “Is vit varsh mein MP shasan ne lagbhag ₹72,000 crore ka karj liya hai” (In this financial year, the state has borrowed around ₹72,000 crore).

Patwari expressed concern over rising liabilities, saying, “Interest on loans has become the biggest component of the budget." He warned that this situation is pushing Madhya Pradesh towards a major economic crisis.

Suggesting a few points...

He said, “Sabse pehle MP ka budget vastavik hona chahiye” (First of all, MP’s budget should be realistic). Taking a dig at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Patwari said if the CM does not understand finances, “toh ek visheshagyon ki team banayi jaye jo budget ki aay aur vyay par nazar rakhe” (a team of experts should be formed to monitor income and expenditure).

Trade deals

Speaking on farmers’ issues, Patwari said trade deals will impact MP’s major crops — kapas, soyabean aur makka (cotton, soybean and maize). He alleged, “Is trade deal mein kisano ka gala ghuta hai” (farmers are being strangled by these trade deals). He said if the government truly wants to celebrate the Year of Farmers, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should raise the issue with Narendra Modi.

Patwari added that the Congress has sought time from the Prime Minister. “Hum Narendra Modi ji ke paas ja rahe hain” (We are going to meet Narendra Modi). He concluded by saying, “Jo kaam CM Mohan Yadav ka tha, vo aaj Congress party kar rahi hai” (The work that the Chief Minister should have done is now being done by the Congress).