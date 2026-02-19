Bhopal News: Inc Hails Growth Push; Employees Frown Over Pay Demands, Med Benefits |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The State Budget 2026 evoked mixed reactions on Wednesday. The Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) as well as the Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FMPCCI) welcomed the budget, stating that thrust has been given to the Bhopal-Indore corridor.

However, employees’ unions called the budget “hopeless,” saying that there is no provision for the benefits of the Eighth Pay Commission or a 3 per cent cashless medical facility for employees.

Clear tax relief neede

“Schemes for women, Metro and road projects, and a focus on rural development will boost the state's economy. However, from a business perspective, more clear and concrete provisions were expected for tax relief for MSMEs and small businesses, simplification of licensing procedures, local business protection, and industry-based employment generation for youth. If a strategy to empower trade and industry is integrated with development plans, this budget can further accelerate the state's economic strength and self-reliance.”

Dharmendra Sharma District President, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Bhopal

Infra push boosts investment climate

“FMPCCI welcomes the historic investment of over Rs1 lakh crore in the infrastructure sector and the initiatives to utilize economic corridors, industrial area development, and financial instruments (InvIT, REIT, VCF) to promote industrial investment.

Projects like the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor and Gwalior Telecom Manufacturing Zone will further strengthen the investment environment in the state. The provisions for MSME incentives and trade promotion schemes and the decision not to impose any new taxes are a relief for industry and trade. This will stabilize business activities and increase investor confidence.”

Deepak Sharma, President, Federation of Madhya Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FMPCCI)

MSME, metro focus welcomed

“The Bhopal Metropolitan Region project will accelerate development in Bhopal. The commitment to develop Bhopal as a capital will be fulfilled. The budget's provision of Rs 5,957 crore for the MSME sector will accelerate the state's economy, create new jobs, and promote startup-friendly businesses. The Dwarka Nagar Yojana will see an investment of Rs 5,000 crore in the state's urban infrastructure over the next three years.”

Ajay Devanani, Secretary, Bhopal Chamber of Commerce and Industry(BCCI)

Budget Disappoints Employees

Budget 2026 has disappointed employees and labourers as the government made no provisions for the benefit of state employees or laborers. The Madhya Pradesh Karmachari Manch has written a to the Chief Minister demanding that the budget immediately include the benefits of the Eighth Pay Commission and the three percent cashless medical facility, the Seventh Pay Scale for permanent employees, the facility of regular salary for daily wage employees, and collector rate salaries for part-time employees.”

Ashok Pandey, State president, Karamchari Manch

Now shift to delivery mode

“CREDAI Bhopal welcomes the focus on youth, women, farmers, workers, and connectivity in the Madhya Pradesh Budget 2026-27. According to the State Economic Survey, the state's GDP in 2025-26 is estimated at approximately Rs 16,69,750 crore in current prices, with growth projected at 11.14%; real growth is projected at 8.04%, and per capita income is projected at Rs 1,69,050. This is a strong indication that a "delivery mode" is now necessary for investment and employment”.

Manoj Meek, State general secretary CREDAI

Execution will be key

“Key announcements such as Rs 23,882 crore for the Ladli Behna scheme and the commitment of 1 lakh solar pumps, which will strengthen social security and the energy transition. The Rs 21,630 crore road programme as a major enabler for logistics, market access and construction supply chains. The Rs 21,000 crore allocation for Urban Development is a major positive, but outcomes will depend on execution and service quality.”

Adityamanya Jain MD, Kalpatru Multiplier Limited

Stop freebies, ensure timelines

“Government cannot do anything unless it stops distribution of freebies. For the Bhopal Metropolitan Capital Region, this allocation should translate into a time-bound, project-wise pipeline for trunk infrastructure, public transport integration, and targeted redevelopment in older city areas. We urge the state to publish clear output milestones and delivery timelines so citizens and investors can see measurable improvements on the ground and “ease of living” can genuinely convert into “ease of earning”.

Ajay Singh, State president, Petrol Pump Dealers Association

Farm income push welcomed

“Solar pump provision for farmers is welcome step. Similarly, there is much allocation for encouragement of farmers as budget allocations has been made for “Protsahan” . The year 2026 has already been declared and dedicated as “Kisan-Maha Varsh”. This budget gives much thrust on increasing farmers’ income. Farmers should utilise the benefit for their growth.”

Kamal Anjana State president Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS)

Urban infrastructure needs speed

The budget will now accelerate its urban growth engine especially for the Bhopal Metropolitan Capital Region. The region needs a time-bound pipeline for trunk infrastructure (water, sewerage & , drainage), public transport integration, and redevelopment in older city areas. With the Bhopal–Indore metropolitan/regional planning in focus, Madhya Pradesh can convert “ease of living” into “ease of earning” by ensuring three things: last-mile mobility, serviced land for housing and industry, and faster, predictable approvals.”

Baldev Khemani, State pesident, MP Loha Vyapari Sangh

“Housing push, reforms to boost business”

“It is a good budget. A credible affordable housing push aligned with current market realities, and stronger ease-of-doing-business reforms to reduce timelines and holding costs benefiting both homebuyers and developers. More focus has been given for women empowerment, farmers in the state. Bhopal-Indore metropolitan is major project and it will boost business.”

Anupam Agrawal, general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Vypar Mandal Mahasangh