MP News: Stray Dog Brutally Attacks 4-Year-Old In Chhatarpur; Held His Head In Jaw & Dragged Him On Road

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The terror of stray dogs continues in Madhya Pradesh. A four-year-old boy was brutally attacked by a street dog while he was playing outside his residence in Chhatarpur. The dog held the child's head with its jaws and dragged him on road.

The child suffered deep wounds to his head and face. He was immediately admitted to the trauma ward of the district hospital, where his condition remains critical.

The victim has been identified as Salman. He was playing outside when a stray dog ​​suddenly pounced on him. According to the child's mother, Anisha, the dog grabbed Salman's head in its jaws and began dragging him away. Hearing the child's cries, his parents rushed to the scene and tried to free him, but the aggressive dog did not leave him.

The family, courageously, threw a jute sack on the dog to confuse it and chased it away. Only then did the dog leave the child and run away. When they looked at their son, his face was badly bloodied, and he had deep wounds on his head. He was immediately rushed to the district hospital.

Dr Manoj Chaudhary, who is treating the child, informed us that the child sustained severe injuries in the dog attack. He has been administered the anti-rabies vaccine and other necessary injections.

According to doctors, bites around the head and neck pose a higher risk of rabies, as the virus directly affects the brain and spinal cord. This can even lead to death if timely medical treatment is not given.

The child is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors say it may take time for him to fully recover. Meanwhile, there is an atmosphere of panic among the public due to the increasing number of stray dog ​​attacks in the city.

365 dog bite patients in a single day

A few days ago, on February 14, as many as 365 dog bite cases were reported in a single day in Gwalior. Civil Hospital Hazira reported 130 dog bite patients, District Hospital Murar recorded 122 cases, and the PSM department of the new JAH hospital treated 113 patients.