 MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Of A Family Injured After Car Collides With Truck On Bundelkhand Expressway
MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Of A Family Injured After Car Collides With Truck On Bundelkhand Expressway

MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Of A Family Injured After Car Collides With Truck On Bundelkhand Expressway

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Horrific, Car Collided With Truck, 4 Injured in Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman died while her husband and two others sustained severe injuries in a tragic road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The incident took place on Thursday on Bundelkhand Expressway. The Swift Dzire car collided with a truck while overtaking, due to which four people of the same family traveling in the car were seriously injured.

All the injured were immediately rushed by ambulance to Saifai Medical College, Etawah, where 63-year-old Padma Gupta succumbed during treatment.

According to information, Pramod Gupta and his wife Padma Gupta, residents of Bihari Marg, Chhatarpur; Savitri Gupta, wife of Shrikant, and the car driver were injured in the accident. They were returning from an event organised by the Sahaj Marg Foundation in Shahjahanpur. The family had been associated with the organization for the past 10 years.

After receiving first aid in Saifai, Padma Gupta's condition worsened and she was referred to Gwalior, but she died on the way. The deceased's husband, Pramod Gupta, and Nandan are said to be in critical condition, while Savitri Gupta has been referred to Delhi.

The deceased's son, Sundaram Gupta, states that the accident occurred in the Chicholi police station area of ​​the Bundelkhand Expressway. The entire family is from Chhatarpur. The deceased woman's post-mortem is being conducted today, Friday, at the Chhatarpur District Hospital.

