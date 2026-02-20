Indore News: Tribal Festival 'Jatra 2026' To Be Held From February 20 To 22

Indore News: 'Jatra 2026' To Be Held From February 20th To 22nd |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):The three-day festival "Jatra-2026" will be held from February 20 to 22 at Gandhi Hall, which will be decorated in the traditional Malwa-Nimar style.

The event organised under the auspices of the Tribal Social Service Committee seeks to connect the state’s rich tribal culture, age-old traditions, and nature-based lifestyle with today's youth.

This year, the theme of Jatra is "Traditional Colours, Melodies, and Flavours." Artists from the state's tribal regions will showcase traditional dances and folk performances, ensuring the echoes of Bhagoria and Mandal songs resonate throughout the complex.

Committee president Devkinandan Tiwari and event coordinator Girish Chavan highlighted the festival's cultural significance and the importance of community participation.

A special photo exhibition dedicated to the Bhagoria festival will be a major highlight. Additionally, the renowned Pithora art from the tribal regions of Dhar, Jhabua, and Alirajpur will take center stage. Over 25 selected Pithora paintings depicting tribal life, faith, nature, and festivals will be displayed at the Pithora Art Gallery established by the Tribal Foundation.