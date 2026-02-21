Bhopal Power Cut February 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Gandhinagar Market, Gohar Mahal, Idgah Hills & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 22, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.
Check out the timings:
Areas: Asharam Chauraha, Gandhinagar Market, Arjun Ward, Pratap Ward, Dental College, Parnkuti, Aaramill, Dhakad Chauraha
Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Work: NHAI road shifting work
Areas: BDA Colony and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Work: NHAI road shifting work
Areas: Tehsil Road, Nakkar Khana, Gohar Mahal, Malipura, Peergate Chauraha, Lakherapura, Gujarpura, Neem Road, Imami Gate Chauraha, Mannumal Dharamshala
Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Work: SSTD work
Areas: Sanjay Nagar, Maulana Azad Colony, Idgah Hills, Prince Colony, Convent School, Prabhu Nagar, Niyamatpura
Time: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Work: 5% supervision, 11 KV shifting construction work
Areas: Police Housing, Forensic Lab, Police Radio New Quarters (GRP), Naya Gaon, Nav Grah Mandir, Gautam Nagar, Akriti Garden, Karunadham Ashram, Pragati Parisar (near Karunadham), Comfort Plaza, Gomti Colony, D.K. Surbhi, Manisha Hospital, Jain Tower, Nehru Nagar Shed, IIFM Jhuggi
Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Work: Metro construction work
Areas: Police Wireless, Crime Branch, Sahayadri, CSD Colony, 25 Battalion, 48 Quarters, Police Radio Colony, 96 Line, 66 Line, 64 Line, New Police Quarters, Matsya Mahasangh, Prempura, Sayaji Hotel, Van Vihar
Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Work: Metro construction work
Areas: Suraj Nagar (Banjara Basti), Sewania Gond, Ghoda Farm, Adhunik Society, Barkhedi Kala, Van Nidhi Nursery, Gora Gaon, Bishankhedi, Beelkheda
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Work: SSTD work
Areas: MLA Rest House, Malviya Nagar (IDBI Bank), MLA Quarters and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Work: CSD (Pole Shifting) work
Areas: H.L. Passey Engineering, Star Global Automotive Pvt. Ltd., R.M.J. Motors BPL, Surjeet Automobile BPL, M.G.M. Industries, Gupta Engineering, D.B. Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Sokhi Brothers, S.K. Industries, Champion Engineering (Pt-II), Perfect Paper Product, SRD Steel, Ocean Motors, CI Automotors
Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Work: Conductor stringing work under SSTD
Areas: Shree Kushal Fabricators, Dristi Offset Pvt. Ltd., Fitwell Fasteners, Seema Enterprises, KCS Engineering Works, Jeevan Motors (P) Ltd., Lee Vedla Industrial Corp.
Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Work: Pole and conductor replacement work under SSTD Scheme
Areas: Electro Auto (Govindpura), MP Agro Industries, Shree Cable (Pt-I & Pt-II), Kochhar Glass (Pt-I), Inox Product, Narmada Transmission, Ashoka Ice, 3B Black Bio DX Ltd., Sugo Industries (Govindpura), Hind Pharma (Govindpura C, Printer-II), Mechman Industries, Aditya Food, M/s Kochhar Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Narmada Equipments BPL, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises BPL
Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Work: Pole and conductor replacement work under SSTD Scheme
Areas: Rajendra Nagar, Karariya, Harsiddhi Campus, Dwarka Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bal Bharti School and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Work: Conductor stringing work by RVNL
Areas: Semra, Khejda, Bhanpur, Kolua, Damkheda, Khushipura
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Work: Conductor stringing work by RVNL