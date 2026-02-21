Bhopal Power Cut February 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Gandhinagar Market, Gohar Mahal, Idgah Hills & More Check Full List

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 22, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.

Check out the timings:

Areas: Asharam Chauraha, Gandhinagar Market, Arjun Ward, Pratap Ward, Dental College, Parnkuti, Aaramill, Dhakad Chauraha

Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Work: NHAI road shifting work

Areas: BDA Colony and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

Work: NHAI road shifting work

Areas: Tehsil Road, Nakkar Khana, Gohar Mahal, Malipura, Peergate Chauraha, Lakherapura, Gujarpura, Neem Road, Imami Gate Chauraha, Mannumal Dharamshala

Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Work: SSTD work

Areas: Sanjay Nagar, Maulana Azad Colony, Idgah Hills, Prince Colony, Convent School, Prabhu Nagar, Niyamatpura

Time: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Work: 5% supervision, 11 KV shifting construction work

Areas: Police Housing, Forensic Lab, Police Radio New Quarters (GRP), Naya Gaon, Nav Grah Mandir, Gautam Nagar, Akriti Garden, Karunadham Ashram, Pragati Parisar (near Karunadham), Comfort Plaza, Gomti Colony, D.K. Surbhi, Manisha Hospital, Jain Tower, Nehru Nagar Shed, IIFM Jhuggi

Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Work: Metro construction work

Areas: Police Wireless, Crime Branch, Sahayadri, CSD Colony, 25 Battalion, 48 Quarters, Police Radio Colony, 96 Line, 66 Line, 64 Line, New Police Quarters, Matsya Mahasangh, Prempura, Sayaji Hotel, Van Vihar

Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Work: Metro construction work

Areas: Suraj Nagar (Banjara Basti), Sewania Gond, Ghoda Farm, Adhunik Society, Barkhedi Kala, Van Nidhi Nursery, Gora Gaon, Bishankhedi, Beelkheda

Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Work: SSTD work

Areas: MLA Rest House, Malviya Nagar (IDBI Bank), MLA Quarters and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Work: CSD (Pole Shifting) work

Areas: H.L. Passey Engineering, Star Global Automotive Pvt. Ltd., R.M.J. Motors BPL, Surjeet Automobile BPL, M.G.M. Industries, Gupta Engineering, D.B. Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Sokhi Brothers, S.K. Industries, Champion Engineering (Pt-II), Perfect Paper Product, SRD Steel, Ocean Motors, CI Automotors

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Work: Conductor stringing work under SSTD

Areas: Shree Kushal Fabricators, Dristi Offset Pvt. Ltd., Fitwell Fasteners, Seema Enterprises, KCS Engineering Works, Jeevan Motors (P) Ltd., Lee Vedla Industrial Corp.

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Work: Pole and conductor replacement work under SSTD Scheme

Areas: Electro Auto (Govindpura), MP Agro Industries, Shree Cable (Pt-I & Pt-II), Kochhar Glass (Pt-I), Inox Product, Narmada Transmission, Ashoka Ice, 3B Black Bio DX Ltd., Sugo Industries (Govindpura), Hind Pharma (Govindpura C, Printer-II), Mechman Industries, Aditya Food, M/s Kochhar Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Narmada Equipments BPL, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises BPL

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Work: Pole and conductor replacement work under SSTD Scheme

Areas: Rajendra Nagar, Karariya, Harsiddhi Campus, Dwarka Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bal Bharti School and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Work: Conductor stringing work by RVNL

Areas: Semra, Khejda, Bhanpur, Kolua, Damkheda, Khushipura

Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Work: Conductor stringing work by RVNL