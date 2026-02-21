 Bhopal Power Cut February 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Gandhinagar Market, Gohar Mahal, Idgah Hills & More Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut February 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Gandhinagar Market, Gohar Mahal, Idgah Hills & More Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut February 22: Power To Remain Disrupted In Gandhinagar Market, Gohar Mahal, Idgah Hills & More Check Full List

Power supply will remain disrupted in multiple city areas due to NHAI road shifting, metro construction, SSTD works, pole shifting and conductor stringing. Affected locations include Asharam Chauraha, BDA Colony, Gohar Mahal, Idgah Hills, Police Housing, Govindpura industrial areas, Rajendra Nagar and surrounding localities. The shutdown will take place between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM in phases.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Power supply will be temporarily disrupted in many parts of the city on February 22, 2026, due to maintenance and development work by the electricity department.

Check out the timings:

Areas: Asharam Chauraha, Gandhinagar Market, Arjun Ward, Pratap Ward, Dental College, Parnkuti, Aaramill, Dhakad Chauraha
Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Work: NHAI road shifting work

Areas: BDA Colony and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Work: NHAI road shifting work

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Performs Strongly Under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'
Uttar Pradesh Performs Strongly Under 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana'
VIDEO: 'Punjab Drug Crisis Worsening,' Says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Calls For Strong Law And Order Action
VIDEO: 'Punjab Drug Crisis Worsening,' Says Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Calls For Strong Law And Order Action
PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: What Happens To Pakistan If Colombo Match Is Washed Out Due To Rain?
PAK VS NZ T20 WC26 Weather Update: What Happens To Pakistan If Colombo Match Is Washed Out Due To Rain?
Shikhar Dhawan Wedding: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Glimpses From Ex-Teammate's Marriage To Sophie Shine
Shikhar Dhawan Wedding: Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Glimpses From Ex-Teammate's Marriage To Sophie Shine

Areas: Tehsil Road, Nakkar Khana, Gohar Mahal, Malipura, Peergate Chauraha, Lakherapura, Gujarpura, Neem Road, Imami Gate Chauraha, Mannumal Dharamshala
Time: 11:00 am – 2:00 pm
Work: SSTD work

Areas: Sanjay Nagar, Maulana Azad Colony, Idgah Hills, Prince Colony, Convent School, Prabhu Nagar, Niyamatpura
Time: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Work: 5% supervision, 11 KV shifting construction work

Areas: Police Housing, Forensic Lab, Police Radio New Quarters (GRP), Naya Gaon, Nav Grah Mandir, Gautam Nagar, Akriti Garden, Karunadham Ashram, Pragati Parisar (near Karunadham), Comfort Plaza, Gomti Colony, D.K. Surbhi, Manisha Hospital, Jain Tower, Nehru Nagar Shed, IIFM Jhuggi
Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Work: Metro construction work

Areas: Police Wireless, Crime Branch, Sahayadri, CSD Colony, 25 Battalion, 48 Quarters, Police Radio Colony, 96 Line, 66 Line, 64 Line, New Police Quarters, Matsya Mahasangh, Prempura, Sayaji Hotel, Van Vihar
Time: 10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Work: Metro construction work

Areas: Suraj Nagar (Banjara Basti), Sewania Gond, Ghoda Farm, Adhunik Society, Barkhedi Kala, Van Nidhi Nursery, Gora Gaon, Bishankhedi, Beelkheda
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Work: SSTD work

Areas: MLA Rest House, Malviya Nagar (IDBI Bank), MLA Quarters and nearby areas
Time: 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Work: CSD (Pole Shifting) work

Read Also
MP News: Masked Miscreants Thrash Elderly Man With Iron Pipes Over Rivalry With Son In Jabalpur;...
article-image

Areas: H.L. Passey Engineering, Star Global Automotive Pvt. Ltd., R.M.J. Motors BPL, Surjeet Automobile BPL, M.G.M. Industries, Gupta Engineering, D.B. Infratech Pvt. Ltd., Sokhi Brothers, S.K. Industries, Champion Engineering (Pt-II), Perfect Paper Product, SRD Steel, Ocean Motors, CI Automotors
Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Work: Conductor stringing work under SSTD

Areas: Shree Kushal Fabricators, Dristi Offset Pvt. Ltd., Fitwell Fasteners, Seema Enterprises, KCS Engineering Works, Jeevan Motors (P) Ltd., Lee Vedla Industrial Corp.
Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Work: Pole and conductor replacement work under SSTD Scheme

Areas: Electro Auto (Govindpura), MP Agro Industries, Shree Cable (Pt-I & Pt-II), Kochhar Glass (Pt-I), Inox Product, Narmada Transmission, Ashoka Ice, 3B Black Bio DX Ltd., Sugo Industries (Govindpura), Hind Pharma (Govindpura C, Printer-II), Mechman Industries, Aditya Food, M/s Kochhar Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Narmada Equipments BPL, Afflatus Engineering Enterprises BPL
Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Work: Pole and conductor replacement work under SSTD Scheme

Areas: Rajendra Nagar, Karariya, Harsiddhi Campus, Dwarka Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Bal Bharti School and nearby areas
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Work: Conductor stringing work by RVNL

Areas: Semra, Khejda, Bhanpur, Kolua, Damkheda, Khushipura
Time: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm
Work: Conductor stringing work by RVNL

Read Also
Explore Offbeat Treks In MP: Hike Through Grassland Meadows Alongside Lakes, Deep Gorges, Granite...
article-image

Follow us on