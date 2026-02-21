 Explore Offbeat Treks In MP: Hike Through Grassland Meadows Alongside Lakes, Deep Gorges, Granite Cliffs & Hidden Valleys-- Check Out For Location & Other Details
Explore Offbeat Treks In MP: Hike Through Grassland Meadows Alongside Lakes, Deep Gorges, Granite Cliffs & Hidden Valleys-- Check Out For Location & Other Details

Madhya Pradesh’s lesser-known treks offer a rare escape into raw wilderness. In Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve, trekkers traverse grasslands, lakes, and sal forests inside a tiger reserve. Patalkot Gorge reveals deep gorges, granite cliffs, and tribal settlements along rivers. Both trails promise dramatic landscapes, rich biodiversity, and an offbeat adventure far from crowded tourist paths.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state known for its tiger safaris, temples and heritage has a space beyond that, which remains wilder, tougher and more serene. Landscapes are so unreal that it feels straight out of fictional movies.

Imagine a break from your regular 9-5 chores and hiking through the lap of nature where wilderness lies in secret. These two treks attract visitors with lush green grasslands, lakes, falls and breathtaking experiences.

The perfect starter treks for this year would be exploring these less traveled paths through the green alleys of nature.

Park situated in the Sidhi district of the state is known as the birthplace of world-famous white tigers (Mohan). But imagine a walk through a vast green grassland where large Sal trees mount over your heads, alongside clean lakes stretching to the horizon.

For trekkers. its remoteness makes it both challenging and rare-- especially as it offers the exerience of a trekking inside a tiger reserve.

Things to expect:

Vast green grasslands with serene views and throwing a meadow vibes

Grand lakes with clean water alongside lakeside camping

Dense evergreen sal forests that stretch endlessly around hikers

Carved caves with history which dates back thousands of years

Perennial strams that you walk beside

Trekking amidst a teeming presence of wildlife and biodiveristy

Its remoteness makes the experience both challenging and special, offering solitude, calmness and serene views.

Patalkot offers striking landscapes with deep, shadowed gorges so sunken that sunlight barely reaches the valley floor. Central India's most lesser travelled location where visitors go to find solace amid nature.

The Patalkot gorge trek is mainly Known for its dramatic terrain and tribal settlements, its a place where wilderness and culture coexist.

Tucked between the satpura and pench tiger reserves, patalkot has its own ecosystem shaped by the dudhi and gayani rivers, waterfalls, caves and hidden sangams. The trek can be covered in 3-4 days

Things to expect:

The unique gorges and canyons with stupefying rock formation.

trekking all along the dudhi river surrounded by sheer cliffs of granite. its one of the rarest experience to have

making our way thorugh thick and unexplored forests, where only the forst dept knows its way

camping alongside the tribal settlements that live in harmony with the forest

