Bhopal News: State-Of-The-Art Wheel Lathe Machine Installed At Rani Kamlapati Coaching Depot | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly installed state-of-the-art CNC under-floor wheel lathe machine was formally inaugurated at the Rani Kamlapati Coaching Depot on Sunday.

This state-of-the-art machine was made by HYT Engineering Private Limited at a total cost of Rs 10.71 crore.

Shobhana Bandopadhyay, general manager, West Central Railway, inaugurated it.

As per the railways, with this machine, tyre turning of coach wheels is performed with utmost precision using CNC technology. This increases wheel performance and reduces the need for frequent wheel replacement.

Previously, coaches had to be sent to IOH Shed Bhopal/CRWS Bhopal for wheel replacement, which took an average of 8 to 10 days. Now, this work can be completed in just 1 to 2 days at this depot.

Similarly, ‘under-floor’ machine allows wheel turning without lifting (dismantling) the coach. This saves labour and significantly increases work speed. The main part of the machine is installed below the floor, saving space in the workshop and making the workspace safer for the operator.

The fully automated system reduces human error and significantly increases production efficiency.

The introduction of this new facility would significantly improve the quality of primary train maintenance at Rani Kamlapati Depot, resulting in a safer, more reliable and smoother rail travel experience for passengers, railway officials said.