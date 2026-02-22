 Bhopal News: State-Of-The-Art Wheel Lathe Machine Installed At Rani Kamlapati Coaching Depot
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: State-Of-The-Art Wheel Lathe Machine Installed At Rani Kamlapati Coaching Depot

Bhopal News: State-Of-The-Art Wheel Lathe Machine Installed At Rani Kamlapati Coaching Depot

Similarly, an ‘under-floor’ machine allows wheel turning without lifting (dismantling) the coach. This saves labor and significantly increases work speed. The main part of the machine is installed below the floor, saving space in the workshop and making the workspace safer for the operator. The fully automated system reduces human error and significantly increases production efficiency.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: State-Of-The-Art Wheel Lathe Machine Installed At Rani Kamlapati Coaching Depot | FP Photo

Similarly, anBhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The newly installed state-of-the-art CNC under-floor wheel lathe machine was formally inaugurated at the Rani Kamlapati Coaching Depot on Sunday.

This state-of-the-art machine was made by HYT Engineering Private Limited at a total cost of Rs 10.71 crore.

Shobhana Bandopadhyay, general manager, West Central Railway, inaugurated it.

As per the railways, with this machine, tyre turning of coach wheels is performed with utmost precision using CNC technology. This increases wheel performance and reduces the need for frequent wheel replacement.

FPJ Shorts
BAFTA 2026 Winners: Farhan Akhtar-Backed Manipuri Film Boong Wins Best Children's & Family Film Award
BAFTA 2026 Winners: Farhan Akhtar-Backed Manipuri Film Boong Wins Best Children's & Family Film Award
BAFTA 2026: 'Namaskar...', Alia Bhatt Speaks In Hindi While Presenting Award For Best Film Not In English Language - Watch Viral Video
BAFTA 2026: 'Namaskar...', Alia Bhatt Speaks In Hindi While Presenting Award For Best Film Not In English Language - Watch Viral Video
'Sabse Badi Galti...': Upset Indian Fan Calls Playing Washington Sundar The 'Biggest Mistake' After Loss To South Africa | VIDEO
'Sabse Badi Galti...': Upset Indian Fan Calls Playing Washington Sundar The 'Biggest Mistake' After Loss To South Africa | VIDEO
MS Dhoni To Feature In IPL 2026 For CSK, But May Not Play All Games; Sanju Samson's Arrival Changes Keeping Dynamics
MS Dhoni To Feature In IPL 2026 For CSK, But May Not Play All Games; Sanju Samson's Arrival Changes Keeping Dynamics
Read Also
Bhopal News: Case For Spreading Rumors of Child Kidnapping On Social Media
article-image

Previously, coaches had to be sent to IOH Shed Bhopal/CRWS Bhopal for wheel replacement, which took an average of 8 to 10 days. Now, this work can be completed in just 1 to 2 days at this depot.

Similarly, ‘under-floor’ machine allows wheel turning without lifting (dismantling) the coach. This saves labour and significantly increases work speed. The main part of the machine is installed below the floor, saving space in the workshop and making the workspace safer for the operator.

The fully automated system reduces human error and significantly increases production efficiency.

The introduction of this new facility would significantly improve the quality of primary train maintenance at Rani Kamlapati Depot, resulting in a safer, more reliable and smoother rail travel experience for passengers, railway officials said.

Follow us on