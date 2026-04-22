Two Youths Die, One Injured After Drunk Driver Hits & Runs Over Them With Speeding Car In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths died and one was injured after a drunk car driver hit three bike riders standing on the roadside in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Dhanvantari Chowk, where police were conducting vehicle checking on one side of the road.

On the other side, the accident happened. A speeding Creta car (MP 20 ZB 2934) hit the three bike riders with great force. After the collision, the car reportedly overturned twice, and the victims got trapped under it.

Two young men died on the spot due to serious injuries, while one other youth was badly injured. The injured person was immediately taken to the medical hospital for treatment and is currently under care.

The driver hit and ran away from the spot, followed by the locals, who were unable to catch him. They noted the number of the vehicle and informed the police immediately.

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One of the deceased has been identified as Ganesh Prasad, a resident of Maharajpur Adhartal. Police are still working to identify the second victim.

Local people rushed to the spot and managed to catch the car driver, who was later handed over to the police.

The driver has been identified as Kishan Chaudhary from Kathonda. He was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident. The driver also told police about the vehicle details during questioning.

Ghara Police Station Jabalpur has taken the accused into custody, seized the vehicle, and started a detailed investigation into the case.