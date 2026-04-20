60-Year-Old Undertrial Prisoner Hangs Self To Death Inside Hospital Ward Of Jabalpur Central Jail

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old undertrial prisoner allegedly hanged himself to death inside the hospital ward of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Central Jail on Monday morning.

Soon after receiving the information, police and senior officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

According to initial information, the deceased has been identified as Guddu alias Raja, son of Gulab Vishwakarma. He was admitted to Ward No. 3 of the jail hospital.

Around 8 am, he allegedly hanged himself inside the toilet located in the ward. Jail guards noticed the incident and immediately informed senior officers, but by the time help arrived, he had already died.

Guddu alias Raja was a resident of Sai Colony under the Sanjeevani Nagar police station area. He had been sent to jail in August 2024 on serious charges including kidnapping, murder, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy. His case is currently under trial in a sessions court in Jabalpur.

After the incident, the jail administration informed the local police and other senior officials. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal procedures will be carried out in the presence of a judicial magistrate.

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The incident has raised serious questions about the security arrangements inside the jail hospital ward, which is considered a high-security area.

Police are now investigating how the prisoner managed to get material to hang himself and where the guards posted there were at the time of the incident.

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Authorities from the jail department and police are preparing a detailed report to find out the exact cause of death and whether there was any negligence in security.