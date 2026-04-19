Two Youths Die After Suffocating Inside Water Tanker In Chhatarpur; Angry Villagers Block Highway

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths died after suffocating inside a water tanker in Chhatarpur, triggering protests by relatives and villagers on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident took place in the Garhimalhara area, where the two youths—Gulab Anurag and Arman Khan—had entered a repaired water tanker to carry out painting work. They reportedly suffocated inside the tanker, possibly due to poisonous gas or lack of oxygen, and died on the spot.

Both were rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

On Sunday, after the post-mortem, their bodies were handed over to the families. Angry relatives and villagers then staged a protest by placing the bodies on the road and blocking traffic on NH-86 Sagar–Kanpur Road at Maharajpur junction under the Garhimalhara police station area.

Following the incident, a large crowd gathered at the scene, bringing traffic to a complete standstill.

Upon receiving the information, the charge station, Rita Singh, arrived at the spot with a police force and began efforts to pacify and reason with the crowd. The police administration is currently working to bring the situation under control and clear the road blockade.

The relatives allege that the work inside the tanker was carried out without any safety precautions, leading to this tragedy; they are terming the incident as murder.

Currently, the police and the administration are focused on calming the crowd and restoring traffic flow. Meanwhile, assurances have been given that action will be taken against those found responsible after a thorough investigation into the entire matter.