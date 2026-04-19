Truck Carrying 30 Tons Of Wheat Catches Fire After Tyre Burst In Chhatarpur-- VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A truck carrying 30 tons of wheat suddenly caught fire in Chhatarpur on Saturday.

The accident took place in Harpalpur on Saturday evening, but a major accident was avoided. As, the driver managed and jumped out of the truck on time.

The incident happened near Rajput Colony Square around 8 pm when the truck’s front tyre suddenly burst while it was moving.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the truck fully engulfed in flames as it burns.

Watch the video below :

According to the driver, sparks from the burst tyre reached the diesel tank, which quickly caused a fire. The flames spread fast and the truck’s cabin was completely burnt.

Some wheat sacks also caught fire and the plastic bags melted. However, the fire was controlled in time, saving wheat worth lakhs of rupees from being destroyed.

The driver said he had loaded the wheat from a local firm in Harpalpur and was heading to Roorkee. As soon as the tyre burst and the fire started, he quickly jumped out of the truck, saving his life.

The fire created panic in the area, and local residents rushed to help. People used motor pumps from their homes to try to control the flames until help arrived.

Read Also Youth Dies After Falling Into Open Sewer Chamber In Gwalior; VIDEO Shows Locals Pulling Him Out

Soon, the fire brigade of the Harpalpur Municipal Council and the PCR 112 team reached the spot. Firefighters worked for about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control. Police also reached the scene and managed the crowd.

After the fire was put out, the wheat loaded in the truck was safely taken out and shifted to another truck. Although the truck’s cabin was completely burnt, a major loss was avoided due to the timely action of the driver, locals and firefighters.