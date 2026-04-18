Couple Claims Fake ID ‘Shweta’ Demanding ₹35 Lakh, Threatening To Stop Wedding In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A couple claimed that they are being blackmailed through fake social media accounts just days before their wedding in Jabalpur.

The accused, identified as Raunak Sharma, also known as “Shweta Sharma”, is alleged to be demanding ₹35 lakh and threatening to stop the wedding if the money is not paid.

According to the complaint, Shivani Lodhi and Shubham Lodhi had already married in a temple on March 6 with their consent. After both families accepted their relationship, preparations began for their social wedding ceremony scheduled for April 21.

The family had booked a hotel and distributed wedding cards for the celebration.

However, the couple claims that as soon as the accused learned about the upcoming ceremony, threats began through fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

The accused allegedly created several fake profiles and started sending messages to pressure the family.

According to the victims, the accused referred to past disputes and some old conversations to put pressure on them. The messages allegedly demanded ₹35 lakh and warned that if the money was not paid, a false case would be filed against the groom to stop the wedding.

The complainant also said this is not the first time such an incident has happened. In 2023, the accused had allegedly used a similar method by creating fake social media accounts to trap Shubham. At that time, the matter was reportedly settled after money was paid. Now, when the couple is preparing to start their new life, the accused has again started threatening them.

Shivani Lodhi said the accused has no connection with her personal life. She said that before the wedding preparations began, she spoke to the accused, who claimed he had no issue with Shubham. However, the situation changed later and the threats started again.

The constant threats have created fear and stress in both families. The couple said they have not been able to sleep for the last 72 hours because they are worried their wedding celebrations might be disturbed.

DSP Headquarters Bhagat Singh Gotharia said that a woman had approached the police with a complaint about blackmail through fake social media accounts.

He said the matter is being taken seriously and the in-charge of Bhedaghat police station has been asked to investigate and take action.

The victim has also submitted complaints to senior police officials in Madhya Pradesh, including police authorities in Jabalpur.