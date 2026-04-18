Massive Fire Erupts At Sawdust Factory In Jabalpur, No Casualties Reported | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a sawdust factory in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Friday night.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Tewar area of Bhedaghat. The fire engulfed the factory, located near Anjani Mata Temple in no time, creating panic in the entire area.

The fire spread rapidly, and before people could react, machines, tin sheds, sacks of sawdust, and raw materials were completely destroyed.

A large number of people gathered at the spot after the incident. Police and electricity department teams also reached the site, and power supply was immediately cut off as a safety measure.

After receiving information, fire brigade teams arrived with three fire engines and worked for nearly two hours to control the fire.

By then, the fire had become very intense. Firefighters worked for nearly 2 hours to bring the fire under control.

Factory operator Aman Khurana said that he was running the unit in a rented place with his partner Tarun Patel.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. No loss of life has been reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited in the incident.