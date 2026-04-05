MP News: Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Book Shop In Jabalpur; 7 Firefighters Deployed | Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Another major fire broke out in a scrap book shop of Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, engulfing 3 - 4 nearby shops, as reported on Sunday.

According to information, the incident occurred in Gurandi Bazaar, located in the Belbagh police area.

The reason behind the tragedy is yet to be ascertained. However, a short circuit is suspected to be the reason.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The total cost of loss incurred can only be estimated after the investigation.

6 - 7 fire engines deployed

It was a busy Sunday morning when the fire spread quickly. The flames and thick black smoke caused panic and a stampede in the area, frightening shoppers and shopkeepers.

As soon as informed, the firefighter rushed to the spot. Around 6 - 7 fire engines were deployed at the site to control the blaze.

One of the firefighters said the blaze was intense and that it took hours not only to control it but also to prevent it from spreading to nearby residential areas.

Eyewitnesses said the market is usually crowded in the mornings, and the situation could have been much worse if the fire services had been delayed.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but officials suspect a short-circuit.

Several shops suffered heavy losses, with goods worth lakhs of rupees destroyed.

Fire incidents on rise during summers

Youth burnt alive : On March 26, a horrific fire incident occurred claiming the life of a young man in Jabalpur. The incident occurred at the Funingo Game Zone in Manegaon, located on the Jabalpur-Nagpur Highway under the Bargi police station area. Police said the fire was so intense that the body recovered from the site was reduced to a skeletal form, making identification impossible at this stage.

Loss of lakhs incurred: A day after, on March 27, another massive fire broke out late in an incense (agarbatti) shop in Gurandi, Belbagh, Jabalpur, causing losses worth lakhs of rupees. Videos from the scene showed the shop fully engulfed in flames, with thick smoke rising into the sky, while firefighters struggled to control the blaze using hoses and other equipment. Local residents gathered nearby, watching anxiously as the fire spread.