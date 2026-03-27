MP News: Massive Fire Engulfs Agarbatti Shop In Jabalpur; Officials Battle Blaze In VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out late at night in an incense (agarbatti) shop in Jabalpur on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Gurandi area of Belbagh, causing losses worth lakhs of rupees.

A video has surfaced showing the incense shop in Gurandi fully engulfed in flames, with thick smoke into the sky. Officials and firefighters can be seen struggling to control the blaze, using hoses and other equipment amid the intense heat. Local residents are gathered around the scene, watching anxiously as the fire consumes the shop.

Officials can also be seen controlling the crowd, preventing people from getting too close to the burning shop while firefighters stop the blaze.

Watch the video below :

A Massive Fire Broke Out In An Incense (Agarbatti) Shop In Jabalpur Late At Night#FreePressMP | #Jabalpur | #MPNews pic.twitter.com/8E87Esu6jl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 27, 2026

The incident took place near Gurandi Darshan Chowk under the Belbagh police station area.

According to local information, the fire started suddenly in the shop late at night.

Since a large quantity of incense sticks and other related items were stored in the shop due to the Navratri festival, the fire spread quickly and caused heavy damage.

After receiving information, fire brigade vehicles and the Belbagh police reached the spot. Firefighters worked for a long time and managed to bring the fire under control after a tough effort.

Local residents said that the fire is believed to have started due to a short circuit. They also alleged that the damage increased because the electricity department team arrived late at the spot.

Residents claimed that even after the fire brigade reached, they had to wait for a long time for the electricity department to cut the power supply in the area.

Officials said that the exact reason behind the fire will be confirmed after a proper investigation. Meanwhile, it is suspected that goods worth several lakhs of rupees were destroyed in the incident.